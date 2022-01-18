LA GRANGE — The East Carteret wrestling team traveled to South Lenoir on Saturday for the Rumble on the Mat.
The Mariners went 0-4 on the day, with all matches decided by double figures. The closest was a 42-24 loss to North Lenoir. They also lost to Pamlico County 70-0, South Lenoir 48-12 and Swansboro 63-6.
East, which moved to 8-26 overall in dual team action, was without a handful of starting grapplers due to illness. When they were at full strength before the holiday break, the Mariners beat North Lenoir 60-9 on Dec. 2 and only lost to South Lenoir 48-39 at the same quad meet.
Josiah Hynes was the team’s standout grappler, going 2-2 in the meet at 145 pounds. Hynes (25-15) pinned Mohammed Sarah of North Lenoir and put South Lenoir’s Dalton Radford to the mat for his second win. His losses went to Jake Whitley of Pamlico County and Klint Rhude of Swansboro.
John Priddy at 195 pounds and Luke Cordier at 160 turned the only other on-the-mat wins. Priddy (15-12) pinned Landon Hayes of North Lenoir, while Cordier (8-15) pinned Swansboro’s Marcus Mason.
Sawyer Deal (10-16) at 106 pounds, Victoria Evans (5-19) at 152 and Chase Wagoner (3-20) at 170 all won one match by forfeit.
