BEAUFORT — Had Charles Matheka combined for 26 points in the two East Coast Christmas Invitational games last week, it would have made for a fine effort in back-to-back basketball games.
Instead, the East Carteret sophomore combined for that many points in the fourth quarter alone of the two victories over White Oak and West Craven.
“They were pretty good games,” he said. “We started off kind of slow in both of them, but we caught up at the end and we started to get it together.”
The Mariners overcame a seven-point deficit in the second half in a 75-73 victory over White Oak, and the next night erased a 13-point lead for West Craven in the second half on their way to a 71-65 triumph.
After never hitting the 20-point mark in his young career, Matheka entered the invitational having just scored 24 in an 87-70 win over Croatan. He then went for 22 against White Oak, and scored a career-high 28 against West Craven.
“I guess I found a groove or something,” Matheka said.
He averaged 12.6 points in the first five games of the season.
It didn’t look like he would hit that average early on versus White Oak.
“I missed a bunch of shots at the beginning,” Matheka said. “It was like three straight threes, and I was going to stop shooting, but my coach and teammates just kept telling me to shoot the ball and it would go in eventually.”
A knock-down shooter, he chalked up the performance early on versus the Vikings to a break in the normal routine with no school that day. He then bumped his knee on the court, which didn’t help matters.
“I couldn’t get a shot in at first,” he said. “I was looking at the front of the rim, and coach told me to start looking at the back of the rim and they would go in. Toward the second half, I started to get it together. I had gone and shot some more at halftime, and the shots started falling.”
East trailed by seven with just a few ticks left in the third quarter versus a White Oak squad that entered the game with an impressive 7-1 mark. Matheka then hit his second three-pointer of the period to bring his team within four.
He later hit three treys in the final 3:54 of the game to lead his team to the victory. His first three put the team up one, the second put the team up four and the third put the team up five.
Matheka had 11 points in the fourth quarter and 17 in the second half despite playing with four fouls from the third quarter on. He finished with 22 points thanks largely to six three-pointers.
“In the White Oak game, I hit the second three pointer, and I was feeling it,” Matheka said. “The West Craven game, I didn’t realize how hot I was. I got a “28?” text message after from my AAU coach and I was confused. I didn’t understand what he was talking about. I didn’t know I scored that many.”
Less than 24 hours later, just as he did against White Oak, Matheka went to work in the clutch against West Craven, scoring eight points over a three-minute stretch to lead his team on a 13-2 run and give his side a 67-61 lead at the 1:04 mark of the fourth. He scored 15 of his 28 points in the final quarter, thanks largely to three treys.
Matheka dreamed of such scenarios growing up as he goes back a long way with the East program.
He was a second-grade ball boy on the 2015 team that went undefeated with a 31-0 record before falling 72-71 to Winston-Salem Prep in the 1A state final. The Mariners finished business the next season, going 28-2 and beating Winston-Salem Prep 67-64 in the state championship. Matheka went along for the ride as a third-grader that season.
“That all started because one time I went over to the bench during a game, because I lost my mom, and I went up to my cousin (Sam Johnson) and told him, and he told me to sit with him,” Matheka said. “It just kept going, and I just continued to sit there every game.”
Matheka recalls sometimes attending the team’s practices and shooting on the side. He thought it didn’t get any better than that team and those players.
“I thought they were the best players ever,” he said. “It was crazy. I wanted to be like them, trying to get to states. I would always tell them that I was going to be the next one to take the team to states, but I didn’t realize how hard that actually is.”
The seed for his high school career and his desire to continue playing at the college level was planted during those days.
He’s remained committed ever since, working as hard in the classroom as does on the court, sporting a 3.5 GPA.
“My mom and grandma don’t play about my grades,” he said. “That is like the No. 1 rule in the house.”
Here are a few of Matheka’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “SpiderMan: No Way Home.”
Favorite TV Show: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Durk.
Favorite Song: “2040” by Lil Durk.
Favorite Book: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Kevin Durant.
Favorite Vacation: Cancún, Mexico.
Favorite Hobby: Playing basketball.
Favorite Subject: English.
Favorite Quote: “Be the best version of yourself in anything you do.” – Stephen Curry.
Favorite Food: Pasta.
Favorite Drink: Lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating Granville Central by 20 in the playoffs in my freshman year.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Jason Salter and Ms. Charlotte Rice.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Going out to eat with my teammates.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Coach Daniel Griffee on TikTok.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kevin Durant, Evan Taylor, Skyler Gray and Cale Guthrie.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Shamel Baker, Jacob Nelson, Miguel Bassotto, Cole Jernigan and Kenliana Dixon.
Items For A Deserted Island: My mom, my grandma, my phone, food and a place to sleep.
