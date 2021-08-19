OCEAN — Croatan boys soccer coach Paul Slater wanted to celebrate the program’s first win over Jacksonville on Wednesday, but he also wanted to set his team straight.
The 4-2 victory over the Cardinals was highlighted by more than a handful of nasty collisions and hits that only got whistles with no cards. Finally, near the end, a Cougar was sent off the field with a red card. The discipline breakdown had Slater emotional in the post-match huddle.
“That was unacceptable,” he said. “And so, after the game, that’s what we had to talk about. Not the positives like this being the first win over Jacksonville in program history, but the negatives instead. It’s a conversation you don’t want to have, but you have to have it.”
Nonetheless, clearing a program hurdle was a brilliant recovery from a 6-0 loss to New Hanover on Monday. The Cougars looked sharp and versatile against the Cardinals, a close resemblance to the energy they had in last season’s 2A state championship pursuit.
Croatan held a 2-0 lead through the first half with goals from Eli Simonette and Danny Metcalf.
“We saw a lot of good things in the first half,” Slater said. “Ward (Melton’s) injury (in the first half) took away some of our dynamic ability, but I can see that we’re applying the things we’re working on in practice, so that’s good.”
The scoreboard didn’t light up again until the 60-minute mark when both teams scored two more goals in the final 20. Jacksonville’s Mathias Navar slotted one to make it 2-1, but Croatan’s Ethan Parlier scored on a Garrett Boucher assist to give his team the comfortable two-goal lead, and then Simonette found the back of the net for a second time to make it 4-1.
The Cardinals’ Moises Navar scored in the last few minutes to give the match its 4-2 final.
“It was our first game,” Jacksonville coach Dave Miller said. “We made some mistakes for their first two goals, but I thought we played a little better in the second half. I’m hoping we get to see these guys in the playoffs.”
After the match, Slater expressed hope that his team would handle a lead better in the future.
“We didn’t do a very good job managing the game,” he said. “They started coming on strong, and that’s fine, but we have to be able to stay in control and not let teams back in the game.”
The two Cardinal goals came against Croatan keeper Anthony Coppa. He played the second half after Eugene Wilson manned the net in the first.
“Eugene did well,” Slater said. “Anthony had a good save, too. I know he gave up the two goals, but those were tough ones.”
Each keeper gave up three goals in the loss to New Hanover on Monday. That loss was a surprise, but Slater explained that a temporary, now resolved, ineligibility issue limited the varsity squad to just 14 players.
The Cougars will play again on Tuesday at home against Laney. They have five more matches before starting their 3A Coastal Conference schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.