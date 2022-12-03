MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team relaxed a little too early Wednesday in a nonconference matchup with Pamlico.
The Patriots led by 13 points entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 18-8 in the final frame while holding on for a 53-50 victory.
The Hurricanes’ Jayden Williams and Cameren Jones accounted for 14 of their team’s points in the fourth with each scoring seven.
West improved to 3-1 on the season while Pamlico fell to 0-2.
Dylan McBride hit five three-pointers for the Patriots, including three in the third quarter, to score a game-high 17 points.
Worth Stack scored eight of his 12 points in the first half and added six rebounds on the night.
Cason Collins had six points and three assists. Xavier Jones also had six points and swiped four steals.
Jaylen Hewitt went for five points and three rebounds.
Adam Cummings put up five points, six assists and three steals.
West shot 12-for-15 from the free-throw line.
Three players hit double figures for the Hurricanes with Braylen Ollison leading the way with 12, followed by Jones with 11 and Tariq Barber with 10.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pamlico................................. 11 6 15 18 - 50
West Carteret........................ 16 14 15 8 - 53
PAMLICO (50) – Ollison 12, Jones 11, Barber 10, Williams 9, King 6, Harper 2.
WEST CARTERET (0) – McBride 17, Stack 12, Collins 6, Jones 6, Hewitt 5, Cummings 5, Whitaker 2.
