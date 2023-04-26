MOREHEAD CITY — The margin wasn’t quite the same, but the outcome was in the West Carteret baseball team’s rematch with Richlands.
After taking a 15-2 win in the first meeting, the Patriots tallied an 11-1 victory on Tuesday.
West remained perfect in the 3A Coastal Conference at 7-0. The Morehead City club won its fourth game in a row, improving to 12-5 overall.
The Patriots will finish the regular season with contests versus Dixon (7-12, 3-4 league), Swansboro (9-11, 5-2 league) and White Oak (4-14, 2-5 league).
Landon Gray, Josh Mason and Hunter Mason each had two hits for West with Josh Mason driving in two runs. Ryland Howell also produced two RBIs. Hunter Mason scored three runs. Josh Mason and Gray each stole three bases.
Jackson Sproul struck out four and walked none in three hitless innings on the mound. CW Bayer struck out five and walked two while giving up a run on two hits in two innings.
