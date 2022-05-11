GREENSBORO — West Carteret’s dynamic doubles due of Rob and Adam Cummings finally saw their standout season come to an end in the 3A state tournament on Saturday.
The two brothers reached the semifinal round of the east regional tournament to earn a berth. In the first round of the state tournament, they defeated Anthony Coble and Ty Lagana of Williams 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
In the quarterfinals, they lost to Colsten Holtzman and Griffin Lovern of Hickory 6-0, 6-0. The Hickory pair reached the finals before losing 6-2, 6-4 to Aidan Chung and Jonathan Baddour of Carrboro.
The Cummings brothers finished the regular season with a 7-3 record. They were the top pair in the 3A Coastal Conference tournament.
