OCEAN — The Croatan football team will take on a familiar opponent Friday night in its first road game of the season.
The Cougars will travel to Bayboro to take on a Pamlico squad it’s faced every year but two (2020, 2021) since 2011.
Croatan is 6-4 in the series over that period, winning two in a row and four of the last five.
If the Cougars can win three straight in the series, they will start the year 2-0 for the first time since 2016. They earned a 21-6 win over Washington last week to capture their first victory in a season opener since 2016 when they beat Pamlico 51-0.
Two of the last four games between Croatan and Pamlico have gone down to the wire with Croatan winning 32-28 in 2019 and 30-26 in 2017. The Cougars have also been known to put up big points in the series, scoring 56 last season and 51 in 2016.
Pamlico gave up more than 50 in its season opener, falling 58-8 to West Craven.
The Hurricanes managed just 164 total yards in the loss. They surrendered 282, including 235 on the ground.
Jayden Williams led the Pamlico offense with 55 yards on 12 carries, followed by Antoine King with 41 yards on 10 carries.
The Hurricanes ran for 129 yards on 28 carries.
Williams led the team last year with 964 yards and eight touchdowns on 139 carries and added 360 yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches.
The Bayboro squad was the 1A state runner-up in 2018 with a 14-2 record but has won just one playoff game since, going 17-24 over the past four seasons, including back-to-back three-win campaigns.
