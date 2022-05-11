GREENSBORO — Jaxon Ellingsworth’s superb senior season has been rewarded with a selection to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
It is believed he is the first West Carteret boys basketball player to earn this distinction.
The senior averaged 21.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while leading his team to a school-record 26 wins, a Coastal Conference championship and a trip to the 3A east regional final.
Last season, he averaged 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while leading the Patriots to their first regional final in 36 years.
He scored six of West’s final eight points over the final 3:23 in a 51-44 win over Northwood this winter to advance to the regional final and avenge last year’s loss to the Chargers in the final four.
Ellingsworth went for 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in the contest.
In last year’s loss to Northwood, he produced one of the best playoff performances in county history, scoring 32 points on a remarkable 14-for-17 shooting. He went 3-for-4 from the foul line.
Seven games this season saw him hit the 30-point mark, and he registered a double-double in 17 of his 31 games, including a monster showing of 32 points and 19 rebounds in an 83-54 win over Swansboro.
The 6-8, 215-pound center continued to shoot efficiently, hitting 62% from the floor after going for 65% last season.
He added a three-point shot as a senior, connecting on 22-of-64 (34%) after attempting just four shots from beyond the arc as a junior.
Ellingsworth also attempted nearly five free throws per game, connecting on 71%.
The county has produced three boys basketball players in the East-West All-Star Game in the last eight years. East Carteret’s Bennie Brooks was selected last season, while East Carteret’s Jacque Brown was honored in 2015.
The contest will be played at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The first East-West All-Star Game was played in 1949 at Guilford College’s Alumni Gym, which seated almost 900 fans.
The game site moved around for a few years until the 4,500-seat gym at what is now Grimsley High School opened in 1954. The East-West All-Star game was the first game played in that gym. The first basket scored in competition was by the East’s Charlie Adams, who for many years served as executive director of the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
When the Greensboro Coliseum opened in 1960, the game moved there. The coliseum has been the site for the 1974 NCAA finals, many ACC men’s and women’s tournaments and NCAA regional games.
