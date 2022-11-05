OCEAN — Croatan effectively ended its second-round boys soccer playoff matchup with Western Alamance in the first 20 minutes.
The Cougars scored three goals in that time frame Thursday night before sending the defending 3A state champion packing in a 6-2 affair. Three of the team’s goals in the game came on penalty kicks.
“In the playoffs, it’s always good to get a win,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said after watching his team advance to the third round for the third year in a row. “We had a pretty good start. The first 20 minutes, we’re up 3-0, but then they just packed it in on us.”
The No. 4-seed Cougars (14-4-2) won their 12th straight game and moved their unbeaten streak to 15 with the squad going 14-0-1 in that stretch. They last suffered a loss on Sept. 6 in a 4-0 defeat to Hoggard.
Croatan will next host No. 12-seed J.H. Rose (16-3-1) on Monday in the third round. The Rampants beat No. 5-seed Southern Nash (20-4) in the second round by a 2-1 score and are now 11-1 in their last 12 games.
Western Alamance ended its season at 15-5-2.
The Warriors entered the postseason with an impressive résumé, having suffered three of their four defeats to one-loss teams. Those setbacks came to Concord (21-1-3), Asheboro (21-1-2) and Williams (20-1-2). They also handed Williams its lone loss of the season on Oct. 13 in a 4-1 contest.
“They’re a good team,” Slater said. “Their No. 7 (Gael Villegas-Duran) has a hamstring problem, No. 18 (Noah Rouse) got hurt, and No. 17 (Jorge Salas) got hurt, so they are clearly banged up. Maybe if those guys are healthy, it’s a little bit different.”
Slater’s squad didn’t let the visitors get their legs underneath them after taking the 200-mile trip from Elon.
Danny Metcalf scored the first of his two penalty kick goals just five minutes into the contest.
Thirteen minutes later, Lane Hartman knocked in the ball off a cross from Meltcalf. Hartman then scored in the 20th minute on a header with Jack Melton earning the assist. Hartman also scored in the 45th minute for his first career hat trick. The senior midfielder began the night with six goals in 80 career games.
“Good for him,” Slater said. “All the boys are happy for him.”
The Cougars held a 12-1 advantage in shots during the first half and took five corner kicks while the Warriors took none.
Metcalf made it a 4-0 game six minutes into the second half.
After getting outplayed in the first 50 minutes, Western Alamance made a game of it in the final 30, dueling to a 2-2 tie.
Noah Barrett put his team on the board for the first time in the 52nd minute on a penalty kick, and Jacob Carignan made it a 5-2 game in the 60th minute. The Warriors nearly cut the deficit to two with 17 minutes remaining when Zachary Allred sent a header just wide left off a Villegas-Duran cross.
“The second half was a little strange, giving up those goals,” Slater said. “It was just silly defending, but we’ll work on that and fix it. We have to make sure we understand that you have to be dialed in for 80 minutes. We’re still learning, still growing, getting better.”
Gavin Beaupre got the lead back up to four goals with six minutes to go on a penalty kick.
“Danny and Gavin draw a lot of attention,” Slater said. “They got fouled a lot and gave us chances.”
Here are results of the game:
Western Alamance....................... 0 2 - 2
Croatan......................................... 3 3 - 6
Western Alamance Croatan
6 Shots 26
1 Corner Kicks 8
11 Saves 1
15 Fouls 14
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Metcalf, 5th min.
C – Hartman (Metcalf assist), 18th min.
C – Hartman (Melton assist), 20th min.
C – Metcalf, 46th min.
WA – Barrett, 52nd min.
C – Hartman, 45th min.
WA – Carignan, 60th min.
C – Beaupre, 74th min.
