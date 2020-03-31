As a youngster and oldest of six kids in the cold white north of Connecticut, I lived, played, was schooled and brought up, and often wet, along the banks of the “mighty” Wepawaug River
Even better, Long Island Sound and Gulf Beach were not even two miles downriver from our riverside house in Milford. Luckily, my dad loved fishing, especially saltwater fishing in Long Island Sound.
We would fish the beaches and sometimes wander across the fishing pier in Bridgeport. We also boat-fished the sound. There were places along the beach where you could rent a row boat for a reasonable fee, get towed out into the sound and fish. Where you were done and ready to return with your catch, you would lift your oar up high, signaling the marina so they would come out and retrieve you back to the beach.
One of the fish that got my attention was the puffer, the blowfish, technically the northern puffer. Why? In the spring, they were plentiful, easy to catch and great table fare, and of course, they curiously puffed up like a balloon, like no other fish I’d ever seen.
When I moved to North Carolina, now nearly 30 years ago, the delicacy that was the northern puffer was mainly embraced by us “Yankees.” On the pier, many locals grumbled and tossed aside the curious fish, where the Yankees scooped them up and surreptitiously placed them in their coolers. Well, those days are gone. The jig is up!
Now, most Yankees and indeed those natives south of the Mason-Dixon Line alike are just fine catching a mess of the early spring piscatores and inviting them to dinner.
These diminutive fish, commonly only 8 to 10 inches, or 12 if you are fortunate, travel in large schools, bottom feeding on invertebrates such as small crabs, jingle shells, clams, oysters, shrimp, sea urchins and even barnacles stirred up from the sand. They crunch these forage foods with their beak-like teeth, swallow the good stuff and spit out the shell debris. These fish often appear in the late winter or early spring around the Ides of March and last through April. They also make an appearance in the fall into early winter. They occupy nearshore waters and are easily caught from the beach and ocean fishing piers.
As you can surmise, fishing and catching the puffers is not exactly rocket science. These fish have small mouths and powerful jaws, so long-shanked No. 4 or No. 6 hooks are ideal for safely unhooking them. The rigs are standard two-hook bottom rigs with a 4-ounce pyramid sinker and tipped with small bits of shrimp of the shrimp or clam-flavored Fishbites family of baits. Their bite is so powerful that at times they have been known to bite entirely through the shank of the hook! So, keep track of your fingers.
Although catching is not rocket science, cleaning them requires an acquired technique. Their skin is thick and rough like 60-grit sandpaper, so gloves and a sharp knife are recommended. A knife sharpener is also recommended if you are cleaning more than a few. To clean, cut through the fish behind the back of the head just through the backbone, holding the head down, grab the skin and pull. This will remove the skin and nasty innards from the meat, and voila…a pretty and clean strip of blowfish will appear. Cooking? KISS (keep it simple stupid). Some bread them, others just sauté in lemon butter…KISS!
The question always comes up about the toxicity of the puffer fish. This family of Tetradontidae, which contains nearly 200 species, includes many species that are notably toxic, but not our northern puffer. However, the Japanese torafugu (fugu means river pig) is notoriously related to death from fish poisoning that is commonly known as puffer poisoning from an accumulated toxin called tetrodotoxin.
From this toxin, for which there is no antidote, you can die from suffocation and cardiac paralysis. Eating the sashimi delicacy prepared from potentially toxic species is risky and can only be prepared by an expert and licensed chef. The toxicity of these fish is largely influenced by their reproductive cycle. Prior to and during their spawning season, they are most poisonous.
I’ll stick with our local northern puffers, so bon appetit!
So how is the fishing?
During these “new normal” times, with beach assess limited and our fishing piers closed, and many guides practicing social distancing and minimizing their trips, getting the skinny on catching is also very limited.
I asked Capt. Noah Lynk (http://noahsarkfishingcharters.com/) for some help, and here is what he had to say:
“Redfish are on the outer beaches of Shackleford and both on the East and West side of Cape Lookout. The bluefish were moving in there, as well as last week. Bottom fish is good for sea mullet, black drum and Atlantic puffers around the Cape Lookout Bight and in the Beaufort Inlet and Morehead Port area.”
Thanks Noah!
There are still good catches of trout in the creeks and marshes from the Neuse River to the New River. Many are big fish and hitting topwater baits.
I fished The Point in Emerald Isle one day last week and felt great, but there were NO fish hitting my Kastmaster, only weeds, so many weeds.
I was hoping for a few blues, but they were a no-show.
I also did hear of some reds and small flounder around Bear Island and Bear Inlet. Reds were just a bit under slot and the flounder small and still out of season until mid-August when a short season will open up from Aug. 16, to Sept. 30.
By the way, I have a pufferfish primer with pictures at: https://www.ncoif.com/pufferfish-primer/.
I’ll see you next week when I will talk about my interview with Jordan Byrum, coordinator of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries artificial reef program. Our reef program has a LOT of activity going on.
Take care, be safe!
