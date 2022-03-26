MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team defeated J.H. Rose 2-1 on Monday in the latest outing of a tough nonconference schedule.
The Patriots (4-4) scored two runs in the first inning and hung on to beat the defending 3A state champ. The Rampants dipped to 6-2 with the loss.
West has certainly been tested this season, playing the likes of Hoggard (5-0), D.H. Conley (7-1) and Ashley (4-3). It lost twice to Conley, once to Hoggard and went 1-1 against Ashley.
“We scheduled these games on purpose,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “We wanted the guys to be battle tested. We’ve taken some lumps, but every game we’ve lost has been because our inability to throw strikes consistently. That tells us if we can do that, we can be pretty good.”
The Patriots threw strikes on Monday, with starter Josh Mason tossing 47 and reliever C.W. Bayer 33. Mason struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings of work to earn the win. He walked two and gave up five hits and an earned run. Bayer allowed four hits and no runs with no batters walked.
“Josh started and did a good job going through the lineup twice,” Jernigan said. “We brought CW in to face their leadoff hitter in the fourth and then he finished the game out. Both guys had a good night on the mound.”
Rose didn’t struggle at the plate – it out-hit West 9-6 – but the hits didn’t come in succession. The visitors put runners on third base in five of seven innings, but always with two outs already on the board.
“We definitely dodged some raindrops throughout the game,” Jernigan said. “They scattered a lot of hits after two outs, so it never felt like we were in any terrible situations.”
The Patriots got out to a quick start with two runs in the first inning. Landon Millis scored on a push bunt from Blaine Norris and Mason scored from second on a Tyler DeLuzio single in which he barely beat the throw to first. The slow throw to first freed up Mason to turn on the jets around third.
“We always try to keep our runners going with two outs, so he was able to beat the throw after the first baseman hesitated,” Jernigan said. “I don’t think we hit the ball out of the infield after that first inning, though.”
DeLuzio hit 2-for-3 in the game. He leads the team through eight games this season in hits (10), runs (8), batting average (.526) and on-base percentage (.625).
“He’s hitting the ball well right now,” Jernigan said. “We thought he would have a good year. It’s not a surprise, but we’re glad he’s swinging it well right now.”
Rose’s leading hitters were Cole Watkins and Owen Boyd who both went 2-for-3. Starting pitcher Chase Anderson took the loss on the mound with six hits and two runs, neither earned, allowed with five strikeouts.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
J.H. Rose….....001 000 0 - 1 9 2
W. Carteret....200 100 x - 2 6 2
WP – Mason
LP – Anderson
J.H. Rose leading hitters: Watkins 2-3; Boyd 2-3; Jones 1-3, run; Eveleth 1-3; Myrick 1-4; Greenway 1-3, RBI; Wallen 1-4.
West Carteret leading hitters: DeLuzio 2-3, RBI; Bayer 1-2; Bohmuller 1-3; Garner 1-3; Millis 1-3, run.
