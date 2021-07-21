MOREHEAD CITY — Israel Long is trusting that everything happens for a reason.
The recent West Carteret graduate was set to join the U.S. Coast Guard and pursue a job as a rescue swimmer.
He discovered late in the process that a shellfish allergy would deny him entry into the service, so now he’s heading to Mount Olive on a track and field scholarship.
“It was a little disappointing,” Long said. “It was kind of hard, because for four months I had my mind set on the Coast Guard, so I was completely thrown. But it offered up the opportunity to go to college, so it all worked out.”
In the waning weeks of the school year, the discus thrower and shot putter had worked to lose weight for the Coast Guard fitness test, getting down nearly 35 pounds, from almost 230 to close to 190.
He had his application in and was ready to go off to boot camp.
“I found out late that I couldn’t go in with a shellfish allergy,” he said. “It kind of makes sense.”
West track and field coach Troy Smith explained that Long gave himself the opportunity to earn late academic and athletic scholarships thanks to his grades.
Long sported a 3.7 GPA.
“The majority of it is academic, and he was able to get some athletic money,” Smith said. “Mount Olive put together a really good package for him. A lot of it is based on his academic strength. It’s nearly all paid for. He’s going to be pretty pleased when he gets out of college, unlike the rest of us (with student loans).”
Long plans on majoring in exercise science.
He had a fine senior season in the field, throwing a personal-record 130 feet, 7 inches at the 3A Coastal Conference championship meet to place first. He followed with a 127-01 toss at the regional to take third and threw 112-08 at the state meet to finish 10th.
“That was my worst throw of the season,” Long said of his state performance. “It just didn’t go my way. I guess it was nerves. It was my first state meet. I hadn’t even been to regionals before this year.”
His junior season was wiped out by the pandemic, and while he’s a four-year track and field performer, he’s also focused a lot of his time on football. Long received interest from Guilford and Wingate during football season.
His PR of 130-07 would have placed him just two inches out of the top 10 throws this season in the Conference Carolinas. Former West standout Billy Crawford had the 10th best throw in the league with the Mount Olive freshman tossing it 130-09.
The Trojans are loaded with throwers as five athletes in the program produced the conference’s top five throws, including Josh Faison with a monster 170-05 throw.
Faison was the Conference Carolinas champion in both discus and shot put with throws of 163-09 and 45-5, respectively, in the title meet. His discus throw set a new Conference Carolinas championship mark, beating the previous distance of 145-09.
Smith believes Long can compete at the college level after hitting nearly 131 feet in the discus while also playing football for the past four years and having his junior track and field season wiped out.
“I think he will be great,” he said. “His size – he’s like 6-3, 230 – will translate in discus, but I think the hammer throw is in his future, and javelin, too. He fits the bill for those events. And he’s strong enough to be a good shot putter. I wouldn’t rule that out.”
Long tossed 36-04 in the shot put to finish third at the conference meet and had produced a personal record of 40-02 this season.
He’s looking forward to getting back up to around 230 pounds after losing so much weight on a strict diet.
“It’s going to be a lot more fun to put it back on,” he said. “I want to get back up to about 230 as a freshman and maybe more after that. If I can put on strength and size, I think I can do the shot put.”
He’ll soon join a top-notch Division II track and field program.
The men won the 2021 Conference Carolinas Outdoor championship to capture their seventh consecutive league crown.
The Trojans collected 268 total team points to accumulate the second most in program history and defeated the runner-up by a margin of 149 points, which is the largest differential in school history.
“He was excited about the Coast Guard and had put his mind to that for months, so it’s a weird turn of events for him, but I’m a firm believer that things turn out the way they are supposed to, and it worked out really well for him,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.