The Croatan and White Oak football game is the primetime county matchup of the week with that contest establishing an early favorite for the 3A Coastal Conference championship.
There will, however, be something more historic going on 20 miles down Highway 17.
West Carteret will take on Dixon in its league opener to begin a quest for its first conference title in 57 years. Four league games will follow.
The Patriots last won a championship crown in 1964, their first year as a program.
They started that season slowly, going 1-3-1, before head coach Norman Clark and assistant coach Jimmy Parker led the team to a five-game winning streak to take the Coastal Plains Conference.
John Lee carried West to its first-ever victory against Pamlico in its third game, bulldozing for two touchdowns and booting the game’s only extra point in a 13-6 triumph.
The five-game winning streak later began when the team overcame a 13-7 halftime deficit to earn a 26-19 victory over Wallace-Rose Hill.
Camp Lejeune didn’t provide much resistance in a 47-6 contest.
John Lee, Eddie Smith, Bobby Christopher, Robert McLean, George Broadstreet and Jimmy Hall scored in a 50-12 romp over Pamlico.
On homecoming, West earned what turned out to be a rare win over Havelock in a 26-7 affair.
The Patriots capped the regular season with a 26-0 win over Beaufort High School – East Carteret would be established the following year – as Eddie Smith provided the highlight with a 54-yard touchdown. John Hatcher helped the defense register a shutout.
Edenton was the heavy favorite in the district playoffs, but West gave the Aces all they could handle in a 26-20 setback. Edenton went on to win the 2A Region I championship when teams from four regions were declared champions from 1961-1966.
There were East and West state title teams over the next five seasons before one team in each division was crowned beginning in 1972.
Fifty-seven years later, the Patriots are looking to add a second piece of hardware to the trophy case. The first step begins Friday.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.