OCRACOKE — East Carteret used a strong second half surge to pull away from Ocracoke on Friday in girls basketball.
East moved to 2-0 on the year by outscoring the Dolphins 38-20 over the final two quarters to prevail 65-42.
The Mariners held a slim 27-22 lead at halftime after Alyssa Bryan scored 12 of Ocracoke’s 13 points in the second quarter to pull her team to within five points of the visitors.
Kenliana Dixon, Sydney Roberson, Tanzania Locklear and Kendalyn Dixon combined for 31 of East’s 38 second half points. Kenliana Dixon went for 10 points, followed by Roberson with nine, and Locklear and Kendalyn Dixon each with six.
Kenliana Dixon led East on the night with 18 points, followed by Roberson and Locklear with 15 apiece.
Bryan finished with 13 points as the Dolphins fell to 1-2.
The Mariners will travel to Washington (1-2) on Monday and West Carteret (3-2) on Wednesday before returning home to take on Croatan (0-4) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret..................... 15 12 16 22 - 65
Ocracoke............................ 9 13 7 13 - 42
EAST CARTERET (65) – Kenl. Dixon 18, Roberson 15, Locklear 15, Kend. Dixon 6, Walker 3, Grady 2, Mason 2, Ensminger 2.
OCRACOKE (42) – Bryan 13, Donlon 8, Evans 7, G. Perez 4, Hodson 4, Tellez 3, L. Perez 2, Todd 1.
