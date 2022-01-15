OCEAN — West Carteret and Croatan split a winter track and field meet Wednesday with the Patriots taking the girls meet and the Cougars winning the boys meet.
West posted 112 points in the girls meet, followed by Croatan with 98. Swansboro took third with 41, followed by White Oak with 31.
The Cougars tallied 149 points in the boys meet, followed by White Oak with 61. The Patriots placed third with 45, followed by Swansboro with 34 and West Craven with 18.
WEST CARTERET
Sha’niyah Gethers provided her team with two victories, taking the long jump with a 14-foot, 11-inch leap and the 55-meter dash in 7.72 seconds.
Four other athletes also garnered wins.
Tyler Collins cleared 5-0 in the high jump, Grace Guilford clocked in at 1:21 in the 500 meters, Courtney Tydnall stopped the watch in 45.44 in the 300 meters, and Caroline Dickinson toed the line in 6:41 in the 1,600 meters.
West took the 800-meter relay as well, running to a 1:53 time.
The Morehead City club also collected five runner-up finishes.
Jennifer Mendez pushed the shot put 26-06, Isabella Mennella cleared 27-03 in the triple jump, Bella Counts registered a time of 3:52 in the 1,000 meters, and Elaina Sherline clocked in at 6:54.
The Patriots were also second in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:45.
The team earned five third-place standings.
Kenley Ballou hit the line in 84.21 in the 300 meters, Grace Sherline ran to a 1:40 time in the 500 meters, and Alexandra Vaequez pushed to a 25-10 distance in the shot put.
The 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter relay teams also took third with the former finishing in 4:45 and the latter finishing in 12:14.
------------------
Peyton Wheeler gave West its lone win in the boys meet with a time of 37.33 in the 300 meters.
Hunter Guthrie placed second in the high jump with a 5-04 leap and third in the 300 meters in 38.88.
Derrick Kadar ended up third in both the 55 meters and long jump, putting up a 7.18 time in the run and a 14-11 distance in the jump.
Seth Nelson claimed third in the 1,600 meters in 5:24, and Noah Munden took third in the shot put with a 43-05 toss.
The 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter relay teams also brought home third-place spots in 3:45 and 11:05, respectively.
CROATAN
A.J. Matas secured two triumphs in the boys meet, taking the shot put with a 50-3 push and the high jump with a 5-08 leap.
Ben Futral and Jack Daffron tied for the top spot in the pole vault with 11-0 vaults.
James Wallace took the 1,000 meters in 2:44, Colten Rodriguez won the 3,200 meters in 9:55, and Peyton Heath proved victorious in the long jump with a 15-08 leap. Heath also placed third in the triple jump with a 35-07 tale of the tape.
The Cougars also garnered victories in the 800-meter relay in 1:35, the 1,600-meter relay in 3:36 and the 3,200-meter relay in 8:59.
Tyrese Cone finished second in the 1,600 meters in 5:13 and third in the 3,200 meters in 11:12.
Other runner-up finishers included: Will Rouse, shot put, 44-03; Luke Reardon, long jump, 15-06; Hunter Poole, 500 meters, 1:15.
Third-place finishers included: Michael McCabe, 55-meter hurdles, 9.85; Justin Wax, 500 meters, 1:17; Sean Manning, 1,000 meters, 3:01; Zach Pruett, pole vault, 10-0; 1,600-meter relay, 4:05.
------------------
Navaya Zales took the 1,000 meters in 3:08, and younger sister Ayla Zales won the 3,200 meters in 13:13.
Paige Merrell placed first in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.25, Cailin Ames outdistanced the shot put group with a 30-10 push, and Ginger Hayden outjumped the field in the triple jump with a 30-06.5 clearance
Hayden also jumped to a 14-10.5 distance in the long jump to take second.
The 1,600-meter relay team in 4:22 and the 3,200-meter relay team in 10:53 captured victories as well.
Eliana Dettle claimed second in the 500 meters in 1:35, Jadyn Melby was the runner-up in the pole vault with a 7-0 vault, and Emilie Hayes placed second in the 3,200 meters in 13:44.
The 800-meter relay team also garnered a second-place finish in 1:54.
Carly Gordinier ended up third in the 55-meter hurdles and Janelle Ketner took third in the 1,000 meters in 4:03.
