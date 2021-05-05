Remember Hurricane Florence? That was nearly three years ago.
Remember our beaches before and after? Survey of them determined that we lost 3 million cubic feet from our Bogue Banks beaches.
Replenishment of the lost sand was a three-phase project with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company to restore our dunes and beach strand to its pre-Florence glory.
This was done in coordination with our Carteret County Shore Protection office and Rudi Rudolph, our Shore Protection manager who has been with us since 2001. The final phase 3 that was completed last week was ahead of schedule. Our beaches were replenished with about 5 million cubic feet over the three phases, distributed over 20 miles of beach.
One new wrinkle of the current nourishment project was vegetation plantings on the newly formed dunes with native sea oats and other native plants to stabilize the dunes. You can already see the sea oats taking hold from phases 1 and 2 plantings, and phase 3 plantings will be underway soon.
As far as the sand quality goes, if you have walked on the “new” sand, you will notice the high quality of the sand grains and very minimal amount of shell materials and mud. The sand looks great and feels great! This sand has come from the offshore dredge dump site which is from sand dredged from the Beaufort Inlet Boat Channel and Morehead City Port area.
One big consideration is protection of endangered species from the dredging. To deal with this, prior to each dredging effort, two trawls were in action, trawling the offshore dredge area for sea turtles and sturgeon. During the trawling efforts, 14 loggerhead, 10 Kemp’s Ridley and 17 sturgeon were successfully and safely removed and relocated from the dredge area. The total cost of the project’s three phases was around $80 million which included the sand replacement, dune plantings and trawling and relocation of the endangered species.
The biggest question we get about the project is what is that gigantic tripod wandering the beach, aka the CRAB? The CRAB is short for the Coastal Research Amphibious Buggy and is part of the high-tech survey methods to determine the amount of sand that has been placed on the beach. There are walkers with GPS devices to measure on-beach sand, a boat that measures the sand in boatable areas along the beach and the CRAB that is used to measure the otherwise inaccessible areas in between.
By the way, the CRAB is 35 feet high and weighs 18,000 pounds and has a maximum speed of 2 miles per hour on land, slightly less in the water. Interestingly one day, while I was wondering how it would get from one side of Bogue Inlet Pier to the other, it went out into the ocean, slowly maneuvered around the end of the pier some 1,000 feet out and back to the beach on the other side. No Problem! All I can say about the Florence beach nourishment project is “job well done.”
By the way, just prior to the beginning of phase 1 of the project, our 50-year plan for Bogue Banks sand management was approved. It was a plan that has been under development for nearly a decade and will help Carteret County going forward for the next half century.
With water temperatures now moving into the upper 60s, fishing has responded well.
From nearshore reefs and ledges, from Cape Lookout and Beaufort Inlet and into the turning basin and outside Bogue Inlet, pick your poisson (French for fish).
The Spanish bite is really heating up from boats trolling off the beach, as well as from piers, the blues are moving in with some choppers in the mix, the Atlantic bonito bites are holding up, at least for now, there are false albacore in the mix, and we are in one of the best gray trout seasons I’ve seen with some over 6 pounds. Stingsilvers and Thingama Jigs are baits of choice.
The bottom bite of sea mullet is still the best in recent memory, and there are also black drum and pompano in the mix. Sam’s Gitters or your own modified speck rig tipped with shrimp or Fishbites will do the trick.
One observation is that the best bite for many of the predatory fish, east island is your better bet versus the west island. I have fished the surf around Bogue Inlet and around to the ocean side looking for blues, Spanish or reds with zero success. I have also fished other areas of the Emerald Isle surf without success. In all, I saw little or no bait either scattered by feeding fish or being predated by terns. No bait, no predators.
Other lack of success stories include Highway 24 creeks and Pettiford Creek off the White Oak River, although bait seemed plentiful, especially small winter-spawn fry.
I mentioned the success of sea mullet this year and the abundance of grays. Also striking is the number of old citation reds being caught all along the Outer Banks down to Cape Lookout. I even had a report of a large school of old reds spotted at AR 315. We may be seeing an epic season of spawning fish in the Neuse/Pamlico basin this summer. There already are a few caught in the Neuse River. Inside, the reds are schooling up in the marshes from the Newport River to Swansboro, including on topwater baits.
There are reports of “worms” in the water…YIKES! Oh, those wormies in the water, they are cinder worms. We see them every spring as they come out of the mud to spawn. And no, they don’t bite! Check them out at https://www.delaware-surf-fishing.com/what-are-these-swimming-worms/.
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports a good week with sea mullet, blues spots and grays, as well as a great run of Spanish mackerel over the weekend.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a real variety last week with sea mullet, one big pompano, scattered blues and a few spots, some flounder and a passel of keeper gray trout.
Seaview Pier reports mullet, with evening fishing the best and bigger fish, grays in the evening too, Spanish, blues, croaker, but no more bonito.
Surf City Pier reports Spanish, blues and sea mullet.
Jolly Roger Pier also reports blues and Spanish, sea mullet, pompano and gray trout.
Offshore, the wahoo and tuna action is holding up, but now there are mahi-mahi showing from the Big Rock, south.
Finally, BIG NEWS:
Kathy Rawls is the new director of Division of Marine Fisheries starting Saturday, May 1. Rawls has been with the division for more than 25 years, the past seven as the Fisheries Management section chief.
Check out the details: https://deq.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2021/04/28/kathy-rawls-will-be-new-director-division-marine-fisheries.
