CEDAR ISLAND — There are a lot more ways to win in the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament.
Traditionally a winner-take-all event, the tournament will now award money to the top three longest redfish, the ladies longest redfish, the youth longest redfish, the most releases, first redfish release, first ladies redfish release, first youth redfish release, and first shark and stingray releases.
The sixth annual event will take place Friday and Saturday at the Cedar Island Resort.
Registration can take place at sarahjamesfulcher.org.
The event will have plenty to offer in the form of food trucks, a pig pickin,’ swag sales, live music, silent auction, pirate invasion, and kids’ games.
The tournament will kick off Friday at 3 p.m. with live music from Dirty Blonde, followed by Spare Change at 7 and The Green Room at 10.
In-person registration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with the captains’ meeting following.
It is required for one team member of a vessel to check in at the registration desk prior to the captains’ meeting to collect the new official 60-inch aluminum SJF redfish ruler and gift bucket.
And at least one crew member must attend the captains’ meeting to receive the unique sixth annual SJF token required to be visible in all tournament photo submissions. Photos without the token will not qualify for prize money in any category.
There will be a pig pickin’ from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the silent auction will go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lines will go in the water at 5 p.m. and out at 9 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 10 p.m.
Musical acts on Saturday include Breakfast Club at noon, Thorn at 3 p.m., E Squared at 5, Velvet Rodeo at 7 and Aquanauts at 10:30.
The tournament is held in honor of Sara James Fulcher who died in 2017 at age 9 from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don't properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
It is the flagship fundraiser of the nonprofit organization Another Perspective.
Monies raised by the tournament have helped build handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allow handicapped children to play alongside other children.
The organization has worked as well with the Adaptive Surf Project of North Carolina.
The event also seeks to honor the memories of Stephanie Fulcher and Hunter Parks, two of the tournament’s original founders.
They died on Feb. 13, 2022 in a plane crash off Drum Inlet along with six others, including Stephanie’s son, Kole McInnis.
The tournament has grown greatly from humble beginnings.
Plans began on the inaugural event in 2018 just three weeks prior, and when the dust settled, 235 fishermen on 65 boats had participated, over 500 people had attended and more than $45,000 was raised.
The fifth annual event last year saw nearly 1,000 anglers, 4,500 people in attendance and more than $300,000 raised for charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.