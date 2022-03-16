OCEAN — Lauren Hayden couldn’t have asked for a much better start to her Croatan lacrosse career.
She ranked second on the team in both goals and assists as a freshman and is in the same spots as a sophomore.
“I didn’t expect to be one of the top scorers as a freshman,” she said. “It was surprising. I was really happy with it. It got me excited about the next seasons I’m going to have with this team.”
Hayden had 23 goals in 12 games as a freshman to go with 16 assists. In four games this season, she’s registered 14 goals and six assists.
“I was hoping to double my stats from last season,” she said. “I had 40 points last season, but we have a lot more games this year.”
The Cougars went 9-3 in their second year as a program in an amended schedule limited by the coronavirus pandemic. The program’s first year was cut short after just four games by the pandemic.
They tied for the runner-up spot in the conference last season with New Bern as both teams sported 4-2 league marks.
Croatan qualified for the playoffs in its first full year, falling 19-4 in the first round to 4A Wake Forest, which went on to play in three more rounds to become the regional runner-up in the open division championship.
“We definitely want to make it to the playoffs again,” Hayden said. “Hopefully we get past the first round. It’s really hard because all of the schools compete. We’ll probably end up playing a 4A team again, but we want to compete better this year.”
Two opponents have stood out in the Cougars’ two full seasons.
They split with J.H. Rose last season, winning 15-7 but then dropping the rematch 13-12 in the conference regular season finale. Croatan swept the series this year, winning 15-8 and 14-7.
“Losing to them by one goal in that last game last year was definitely a motivator this year,” Hayden said.
She had five goals and two assists in the first matchup with J.H. Rose this season and three goals and an assist in the rematch.
The other games circled on the calendar come against First Flight on April 1 and April 13. The Cougars fell to the eventual conference champion in their lone matchup last season, losing 17-6.
Last year’s league included First Flight, Croatan, New Bern, J.H. Rose, Jacksonville, D.H. Conley and White Oak. There are only four teams in the conference after realignment, including First Flight, Croatan, Swansboro and White Oak.
“We really want to win conference,” Hayden said. “There are only three other teams, and two are pretty new, so First Flight will probably be our main competition. We really want to beat them, because we lost to them pretty bad last year.”
Hayden is one of four key players Croatan has depended on in big contests, and those four will continue to likely be counted on to pull off important wins in the future.
Kate Wilson (51 goals, 10 assists) led the squad offensively last year with 61 points, followed by fellow sophomore Kelsey McCormick (18 goals, 35 assists) with 53. Hayden had 39 as a freshman, and no other player had more than 27.
This season, Wilson (19 goals, five assists) has 24 points, McCormick (10 goals, 11 assists) has 21, and Hayden (14 goals, six assists) has 20. No other player has more than five.
“We’ve played together for a few years, so that definitely helps,” Hayden said. “I work really well with Kate, especially off the draw, and I work well with Devan (Maready), especially off the clear.”
Maready has held down the goalie spot in her first two varsity seasons, coming up with 135 saves in 12 games as a freshman with a 7.0 goals against average. She has 38 saves in four games as a sophomore with a 9.1 goals against average.
Hayden began playing lacrosse in fifth grade when her family moved here from California. The daughter of a U.S. Marine, she’s also lived in Japan.
“I had a couple of friends who played, and they told me to come out, and I started playing rec ball,” she said. “The club I play for started out of that rec team, and I’ve been playing ever since. I fell in love with it.”
A standout student with a 3.8 GPA, Hayden noted she hopes to play lacrosse at the next level as well.
“I really want to play in college, because I don’t want to stop playing in high school,” she said. “There are no specific schools I’m looking at, just whatever school has my major and fits my level of play.”
Here are a few of Hayden’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Sing 2.”
Favorite TV Show: “Dance Moms.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Family Guy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: One Direction.
Favorite Song: “In The Night” by The Weeknd.
Favorite Book: “The Fault In Our Stars” by John Green.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: LaMelo Ball.
Favorite Vacation: Gatlinburg, Tenn. during Christmas.
Favorite Hobby: Hanging out with my friends.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “All we have is now.” – Jessica Therien.
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Diet Coke.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating J.H. Rose after losing to them by one last season.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Lindsey Bach.
Favorite Sport: Lacrosse.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Going out to eat after.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Sadie Crowell.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: All five members of One Direction.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Emma Brubaker, Madison Collins, Shamel Baker, Sadie Johnson, Sofia Mendolia and coach Lindsey Bach.
Items For A Deserted Island: Phone, lighter, pillow, my mom and my dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.