SWANSBORO — Croatan swept a 3A Coastal Conference track and field meet last week at Swansboro.
The boys won by more than 70 points, accumulating 168.33 to West Carteret’s 96.66.
Swansboro took third with 86, followed by White Oak with 61, Dixon 40 and Richlands 19.
The Cougars toughed out a victory in the girls meet, outlasting West by just three points. Croatan produced 126 points to the Patriots’ 123.
Swansboro followed closely behind with 117 points. Dixon finished fourth with 48.5, with White Oak next at 25.5 and Richlands with five.
BOYS
Croatan racked up seven triumphs on the boys side.
Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe qualified for the national meet with a time of 3 minutes, 24.70 seconds in the 1,600-meter relay.
Quispe added a win in the 500 meters in 1:07.
Tyrese Cone corralled two victories, taking the 1,600 meters in 4:50.51 and the 3,200 meters in 10:15.
James Wallace won the 1,000 meters in 2:45.52, and Matthew Finizio rounded out the first-place finishers with a 40-foot, 4-inch push of the shot put.
Brandon Heath and Pierce Mahnke tied for the top spot in the high jump with a 5-06 leap.
Mahnke took third in the 300 meters in 38.41 and added a third-place spot in the long jump with a 18-07 tale of the tape. He also finished fourth in the triple jump with a 38-01 leap.
Noah Guerrero placed third in the 1,600 meters in 4:59.22 and claimed fourth in the 3,200 meters in 11:05.
Guerrero joined Riley Fahy, Zach McCabe and Liam Loucks to help the 3,200-meter relay team take third in 10:32.
Austin hit the line in 2:46.41 to take second in the 1,000 meters, followed by Fahy in third in 3:14.89.
Jake Carroll put up a 11-0 vault to finish as the runner-up in the pole vault, followed by Robert Wallace with a 10-6 vault.
Tim McCabe finished as the runner-up in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.58, and Juelz Bernhardt placed fourth in 9.04.
Riley Robinson took fourth in the high jump with a 5-04 clearance.
Tyler Oakes ended up fifth in the 300 meters in 40.94, and Peyton Heath placed fifth in the triple jump with a 37-05 distance.
------------------
West garnered three victories in the boys meet.
Hunter Guthrie won the high jump with a 5-06 clearance. Peyton Wheeler took the 300-meter dash in 35.75. Guthrie and Wheeler joined Dylan McBride and Da-Ryan Williams to give the 800-meter relay team a win in 1:35.
Guthrie, Wheeler and McBride teamed up with Landon Gray to grab the runner-up standing in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:30.40.
Jake Knight collected two runner-up finishes, timing in at 4:51.49 in the 1,600 meters and 10:27 in the 3,200 meters.
Chance McCubbin earned a third-place spot in the 3,200 meters in 10:57 and took fourth in the 1,600 meters in 5:03.73.
Gray took second in the 500 meters in 1:09, followed by Seth Nelson in third in 1:14.
Blaine Norris was the runner-up in the shot put with a 37-02 push, and Rufino Miranda finished fifth at 33-04.
Colton Ellis and Lukas Lewis tied for third in the pole vault with 10-06 vaults.
GIRLS
The Croatan girls captured wins in two relay events.
Lexi Tripp, Paige Merrell, Kennedy Zaiden and Tessa McFarland took the 800-meter relay in 1:50.70.
Audrey Kirkwood, Ashley Kirkwood, Eliana Dettle and Skylar Nawrocki claimed the 3,200-meter relay in 11:22.63.
Carly Gordinier gave the Cougars their other win with a 10-0 clearance in the pole vault.
Tripp added a runner-up finish in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.30 and timed in at 45.38 in the 300 meters to take third. Zaiden secured second in the 300 meters in 43.92. McFarland was the runner-up in the 500 meters in 1:21.56.
Croatan collected two more second-place finishes. Kayla Hunt clocked in at 6:12.62 in the 1,600 meters, and Sofia Biedenbach stopped the watch in 15:01 in the 3,200 meters.
Ashley Kirkwood placed third in the 1,000 meters in 3:43.25, followed by Nawrocki in fourth in 3:46.51.
Bri Saunders took third in the pole vault with an 8-06 clearance, followed by Jadyn Melby in fourth with an 8-0 vault.
Emilie Hayes finished third in the 1,600 meters in 6:17.06, and Cameran Ladd followed in fifth in 6:34.62.
Paige Merrell claimed third in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.8.
Scott Hazel pushed the shot put 29-01 to take third.
Olivia Caulder ended up fifth in the triple jump with a 27-08 tale of the tape.
------------------
West finished first in five events in the girls meet.
Tyler Collins collected three victories. She set a school record with a 5-08 leap in the high jump and took the long jump with a 14-11 leap.
Collins joined Isabella Mennella, Ryan Germain, and Grace Guilford in the 1,600-meter relay to give the team a first-place finish in 4:18.03.
Guilford stopped the watch in 1:18.54 in the 500-meter dash to take the top spot. Mary Beth Garrison won the triple jump with a 31-11 tale of the tape. Garrison also tied Collins for first in the long jump with a 14-11 leap.
Germain placed third in the 500 meters in 1:22.97, followed by Mennella in fourth in 1:27.12.
Guilford teamed up with Kendyll Preston, Minaya Williams and Kenley Ballou to help the 800-meter relay team secure a runner-up finish in 1:55.70.
Kaelyn Mangrum took second in the 55 meters in 7.81 and claimed fourth in the pole vault with an 8-0 clearance. Williams finished fifth in the 55 meters in 8.11.
Ashlyn Lewis was the runner-up in the shot put with a 30-0 push, followed by Zoe Sabourin in fourth with a 27-08 tale of the tape.
Molly Scott Cottrell took third in the triple jump with a 30-02 leap, followed by Riley Williams in fourth with a 28-09 jump. Marlena Marson earned a fourth-place standing in the 1,600 meters in 6:25.55. Stack Hubbard placed fourth in the 300 meters in 45.94. Cate Siebert ended up fifth in the 500 meters in 1:27.86.
