OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team slipped to 0-3 Friday with a 12-4 loss at home to Ashley.
The game was fairly contained until the sixth and seventh innings when the Screaming Eagles (3-0) scored a combined seven runs, four of which came on a grand slam homer from Cam Jernigan, his fourth dinger of the week.
The loss followed losses of 6-5 loss to Hoggard (2-0) on Tuesday and 4-1 to New Bern (2-0) on Monday.
“I didn’t put this schedule together thinking we were going to go 24-0,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “This is part of it. This team is not a finished product. We’re always a work in progress. Every day, every game is a chance to learn and grow.”
Shaffer wasn’t emotional after the game. He created a tough nonconference schedule for a purpose, to test a young team against the kind of competition it’ll see in the conference and playoffs.
“I’m not upset with them,” he said. “They know they didn’t play their best day. It doesn’t help if I go out and fuss at them. They kept their composure the whole game, and I’m really proud of that.”
Ashley took an early lead with three runs in the first inning. Liam McFadden gave up two earned runs in the frame as the starter on the mound and finished the game with a 4.2 ERA over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out seven batters and gave up just two hits.
“Liam didn’t have a great first inning, but he came back in the next few innings and killed it,” Shaffer said. “We had other guys who also responded to adversity in the right way tonight, too.”
Shaffer gave a nod to starting catcher Seth Boyette, a first year-catcher, who responded well after a change in the lineup.
“We pulled him out of the game, and he’s the first dude that is encouraging his teammates,” Shaffer said. “That was really cool to see. He could have pouted, he could have whined, but he responded the right way.”
The Cougars used three pitchers, with Broderyk Miller relieving McFadden in the fourth inning and Nathan Michalowicz tossing the seventh.
Miller gave up three hits and two earned runs in his 2 2/3 innings, striking out eight batters and walking five. Michalowicz had a tough night on the mound, allowing four hits and five earned runs with no batters struck out.
Michalowicz had a better night at the plate, where finished 2-for-3. Ben Boyette also hit 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Nathan Griffin and McFadden each registered a hit and scored a run apiece. Miller was credited with an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Croatan was without one of its top hitters, Weston Thomas, who broke his wrist on Tuesday. Thomas also tore his labrum last spring, preventing him from pitching for most of the season and forcing him into a designated hitter role.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Shaffer said. “There are few guys who work as hard as him.”
There was no hitting or pitching information available for Ashley.
Croatan will play South Brunswick (1-0) at home on Tuesday and travel to Ashley on Thursday for a rematch.
Ashley will play at South Central (2-0) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Ashley...............300 112 5 - 12 9 0
Croatan............000 210 1 - 4 6 2
WP – Jernigan
LP – McFadden
Ashley leading hitters: Not available.
Croatan leading hitters: B. Boyette 2-3, 2 runs; Michalowicz 2-3; McFadden 1-3, run RBI; Griffin 1-3, run RBI.
