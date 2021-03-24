MOREHEAD CITY — Fresh off a 49-point loss to Havelock, the last thing West Carteret probably needed was a visit from an undefeated Jacksonville football squad.
The Cardinals entered the game with a 3-0 record and left with their first loss of the season in a 24-19 tilt.
“I’m sure they thought they were going to roll over us,” C.J. Rocci said. “It was a lot different than past years. They usually put 40 or 50 on us.”
Rocci ranked the win as the biggest of his varsity career and a huge confidence booster.
The Patriots (2-2) hadn’t won a game in the 3A Coastal Conference rivalry since 2016, having dropped the last three by a combined 132-29 after giving up at least 35 points in each.
Jacksonville didn’t get close to that number Friday as it was held to just 234 total yards.
“Not many people expected us to win,” Rocci said. “But we went in there with the right defensive plan and were able to put some points on the board to seal it. We had a lot of players going both ways. I thought we played with a lot of heart.”
Rocci was one of those who played on both sides of the line. He had five tackles from his middle linebacker spot.
Two of West’s touchdowns came as a result of turnovers.
Rocci ran one in from 25 yards out after Gabe Goodrick recovered a fumble and Brock Tatalovich hit a 32-yard field goal following an Israel Long 12-yard interception return.
The other TDs were a direct result of good starting field position.
Jacksonville punted from its own 6-yard line to set the Patriots up for a seven-play, 41-yard touchdown drive that ended in a Jaiden Rittenhouse 1-yard scoring run, and it punted from its own 20 to set up a 45-yard touchdown pass from Rittenhouse to Spencer Maxwell.
The West defense also kept the Cardinals out of the end zone late as the visitors ran two plays from the Patriots’ 22-yard line in the final minute.
“We couldn’t let them get outside of us,” Rocci said. “They had speed, so we couldn’t give up big plays, and we didn’t give up many. We had to keep them inside. The coaches came up with a great defensive scheme, we followed it, and it worked out.”
Rocci continued his all-purpose back specialty on offense with 98 total yards. He rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries and caught a pass for eight yards.
“I like offense better,” he said. “I like getting touchdowns. It was windy, so we couldn’t really throw it that well, but we had a few big plays to win the game.”
Rocci began the season with 135 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and added 24 yards on two catches to total 159 yards in a 45-7 victory over Farmville Central. In the following 34-24 loss to Rosewood, he went for 113 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries to go with 69 yards and a touchdown on six catches to total 182 yards.
His best effort of the season went for naught in the Rosewood contest as his team saw a 10-point second half lead turn into a 10-point loss. Similarly, it saw a 14-point lead against Jacksonville turn into a two-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
“When we jumped out the same way, I knew we couldn’t have the same thing happen twice,” Rocci said. “We definitely could have had that one versus Rosewood. It helped us win this one. We learned about keeping the gas pedal down once we are up.”
The Havelock game also proved to be a teaching moment following a 62-13 loss to the perennial power that is currently No. 3 in the NCPreps.com 3A Power Rankings.
“Everyone was hanging their heads down at practice Monday because we just got embarrassed,” Rocci said. “We knew it was a new week, and we had to forget about last week, just go out and play ball, play as a team, and we did that. We got the job done.”
Rocci, who put up 459 receiving yards, 364 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns as a junior, has done his best to maintain his play as he doubles at linebacker on defense.
“It’s very tiring,” he said. “I tend to cramp up – it’s a genetic thing – no matter how much water I drink and regardless of the weather. I feel like I drink two gallons on game days, it doesn’t matter. In the fourth quarter, I try not to think about it and just finish the game.”
A 5-9, 185-pound back with a 3.5 GPA, Rocci’s stats suggest he would be an attractive recruit to colleges, but his size and location has proven to be stumbling blocks.
“I’m under 6 foot, and not many people are looking at you when you’re not a big guy,” he said. “And here on the coast, you don’t get a lot of attention. As far as the size goes, I think it should matter how you play. It doesn’t matter when you put the pads on.”
He’s looking at N.C. Wesleyan, Methodist and Barton for football, and East Carolina and Appalachian State if he decides not to continue this career at the next level.
Here are a few of Rocci’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Friday Night Lights.”
Favorite TV Show: “All-American.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Family Guy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Favorite Song: “Back in Black” by AC/DC.
Favorite Book: The Bible.
Favorite Team: West Carteret Patriots.
Favorite Athlete: Johnathon Black.
Favorite Vacation: Bahamas.
Favorite Hobby: Sports.
Favorite Subject: Mathematics.
Favorite Quote: “Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.” – Kobe Bryant.
Favorite Food: Chicken wings.
Favorite Drink: Gatorade.
Favorite Restaurant: Captain’s Table.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Upsetting Jacksonville last Friday.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Shelton Mayo.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Meal with my teammates.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Dailey Kintz.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Mom, dad, Kanye West, LeBron James and Jack Harlow.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Ethan McLaughlin, Dalton Ovando, Christian Lopez, Ethan Chambers, Klint Marek, coach Daniel Barrow.
Items For A Deserted Island: Food, water, football, knife and tent.
