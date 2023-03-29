BEAUFORT — East Carteret improved to 2-1-2 versus 3A nonconference opponents on Thursday with an 8-0 victory over White Oak.
After suffering a 5-1 loss to Richlands (7-2-2), the Mariners haven’t lost a game versus these classification teams.
They earned ties against Swansboro (5-3-2) and West Carteret (6-3-1).
East (3-4-2) dominated versus the Vikings for the second straight matchup following an 8-0 win in the first meeting.
Kenliana Dixon put up a hat trick in the first half on her way to four goals.
She scored in the 11th minute on a goalie deflection after a free kick from Sydney Roberson, tallied another netter on a Roberson assist in the 27th minute and scored unassisted in the 29th minute after stealing the ball from a defender to give her team a 5-0 halftime lead.
Roberson also assisted Dixon on a goal in the 64th minute.
“The way these two players understand each other on the pitch is very beneficial for our offense,” East coach Antonio Diaz said.
Cate Wolf, on a Staryeu assist in the 15th minute, and Roberson, unassisted in the 17th minute, provided the other first-half goals.
Wolf moved to keeper in the second half and registered a save.
“We were up 3-0 in the 17th minute, and that gave us the opportunity to rotate players and give some breaks to players who had played all 80 minutes in the previous two games,” Diaz said. “All the changes in our formation got some players a little off pace and out of position, so we were not as well organized on the pitch in the second half as we usually are, but on the other hand, it was very rewarding to see the less experienced players enjoy good minutes of play.”
Brynnleigh Thompson, on a Staryeu assist in the 45th minute, and Roberson, on an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute, rounded out the scoring.
East will next take on another 3A team, facing off with powerhouse Fike (8-1-1) at home on Wednesday this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.