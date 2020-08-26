NEWPORT — Matching last year’s performance on the pitch would mean a good year for Gramercy Christian School, but just playing the season would make it a success.
“The normalcy is great,” Gramercy coach Bob Hardin said. “The things you learn playing team sports carry you through for the rest of your life, to be able to face adversity, work together to achieve goals.”
Soccer is pretty high up on the list of pandemic-friendly sports. There is limited contact and players’ hands don’t touch the ball.
“It’s an outdoor sport, so we think we can safely play,” Hardin said.
The coach said some drills haven’t been used in preseason practice to ensure social distancing, and water bottles aren’t shared.
“And we say ‘no hands in, hands close,’” Hardin said of the post-practice huddle tradition of putting hands together before shouting a cheer.
Hardin, a Newport native who said Keith Henderson and Ralph Wade taught him the game as a youngster, is in his eighth year as the Warriors coach. He’s spent 25 years coaching soccer, including at the club level in Havelock.
He’ll lead a lot of new players this season as an influx of students has enrolled at the private school.
“Which is great, because we have a lot of new faces, but it presents new challenges to incorporate younger players into our system,” Hardin said. “But we’ll take all who want to play.”
Last year’s team put up an 8-5-2 record and advanced to the N.C. Christian Athletic Association Tournament semifinals.
Half of that roster returns, including senior captains Nate Prutch and Will Meyers.
“I know I can count on my older and returning players to be strong leaders on the field and offer positive encouragement to their teammates,” Hardin said.
After putting 19 players on last year’s roster, this year’s team, which can have players from the sixth grade on up, has 15, meaning plenty of time on the pitch for those on the squad.
“There are times when they are complaining about how much playing time they’re getting,” Hardin joked. “We had some who didn’t come back out with everything going on. And turnout isn’t great, because most kids didn’t know if we were going to have a program or not until school started.”
Gramercy will kick off its season Friday at New Bern Christian Academy with a 3 p.m. start.
“I look forward to another fun, competitive year,” Hardin said. “I don’t know what will happen this year, but I’m optimistic we will fight hard, show a good spirit, do the best we can.”
