WASHINGTON — The Croatan football team’s special season came to an end Friday night in the second round of the 2AA state playoffs with a 29-14 loss to Washington.
The Cougars (7-2) put together one of the best seasons in program history, winning the first-ever outright conference championship, going undefeated in league play for the first time (7-0), defeating Southwest Onslow for just the second time and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for only the third time.
“I’m proud of our guys. How could you not be proud of this group?” coach Andrew Gurley said. “It’s been a pleasure to coach them. I hate how it ended, though.”
Croatan lost in the second round for the third time in six years and has yet to advance to the third round in its history.
Usually, the biggest and strongest team on the field, the fourth-seed Cougars were on the other side of the equation against a Washington squad that brought size and power to nearly every position.
The top-seed Pam Pack (7-1) will next host second-seed St. Pauls (7-0) in the east regional final.
Outside of a 94-yard touchdown run by Colton Sullivan, the visitors had six first-half possessions that each lasted just four plays and didn’t pick up their first and only first down of the opening half until the 2:51 mark of the second quarter.
“They were a physical football team, the most physical team we’ve seen this year by far,” Gurley said. “They beat us at our own game. They had a good game plan.”
Sullivan (18 carries, 169 yards) ended the game’s scoring just as he started it, hitting on a big play as he scooted 43 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. On the Cougars’ other 43 plays of the night, they managed only 145 yards (3.4-yard average). Thirty-four of those plays went for 5 yards or less.
“Their coach made a heck of an assessment,” Washington coach Perry Owens said. “He said he wasn’t worried about our defense, he was worried about our offense. Well, our defense is healthy, and they stopped a team that averaged about 44 points point per game and held them to 14. You take away two big plays, and we did an outstanding job.”
Defensive tackles Robert Pollock (6-1, 290 pounds) and Wheeler Johnson (6-4, 280) led a stout attack against a Croatan offense that according to MaxPreps ranked ninth in the state in points per game (44.1) and 10th in both rushing yards per game (329.1) and rushing attempts (336).
The team rushed for less than 300 yards for just the third time this season, breaking a five-game streak of 300-plus rushing yards by going for 282 on 45 carries.
“Three weeks ago, we rolled out there with two sophomores (at defensive tackle) playing Greene Central and gave up 300 yards rushing,” Owens said. “We’re healthy now. People say our defense can’t cut it. They just talk about our offense, but we’re getting better each week. We’re finally healthy.”
Watching its patented running game bottled up, Croatan threw it a season-high eight times – it had previously thrown the ball more than three times in a game on just two occasions – but couldn’t find any success there either and failed to complete a pass.
Running behind an equally impressive offensive line, Washington’s Terry Moore and Jaden Hambric combined for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Moore went for 216 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Hambric totaled 121 yards and a score on 10 totes.
“Their weapons were incredible,” Gurley said. “We haven’t seen anybody like (Moore), his talent, his vision.”
Washington (420 yards on 44 caries) ran for more than 400 yards for the fourth time this season.
Following Sullivan’s first touchdown, Hambric tied it up with a 15-yard scoring run. Kris Hill then scored from 1 yard out, and Moore made it a 21-7 game at halftime with a 25-yard touchdown.
Quarterback Hayes Pippin gave his team what looked like an insurmountable 29-7 lead with 8:27 to go in the third quarter.
Turnovers and penalties kept it interesting in the second half. A Dustin Hayden interception and a Sam Hoy fumble recovery stopped the Pam Pack momentum, but the Cougars weren’t able to capitalize, seeing two fourth-quarter drives end at the Washington 32-yard line.
“I love how we fought,” Gurley said. “We didn’t quit. I wish we had made some plays down here late. Our defense kept us in it, but we couldn’t finish.”
Washington had four penalties for 51 yards in the fourth quarter, including three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and a personal foul.
“We’ve got some things we need to clean up,” Owens said. “Our kids play with an edge, and we have to get better. On offense, we’ve got the turnover bug right now. This game should have been 42-14, and we should have been home a little while ago.”
Here are results of the game:
Croatan..................................7 0 7 0 - 14
Washington............................7 14 8 0 - 29
Croatan Washington
7 First Downs 12
45-282 Rushes-yards 44-420
0-8-1 Passing 2-7-1
0 Passing yards 28
282 Total yards 448
2-40 Punts-average 2-33.5
1-0 Fumbles-lost 3-3
3-35 Penalties-yards 7-108
76 Return yards 92
Scoring Summary
C – Sullivan 94 run (Kimbrell kick), 6:36, 1st.
W – Hambric 15 run (Zerniak kick), 4:48, 1st.
W – Hill 1 run (Zerniak kick), 10:15, 2nd.
W – Moore 25 run (Zerniack kick), 4:36, 2nd.
W – Pippen 1 run (Pippen pass from Zerniack), 8:27, 3rd.
C – Sullivan 43 run (Kimbrell kick), 1:32, 3rd.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Washington – Moore 18-216; Hambric 10-121; Pippin 8-68; Gerard 2-9; Reid 3-3; Hill 3-3. Croatan – Sullivan 18-169; Hayden 20-81; Barnes 5-29; Pritchett 2-6.
PASSING: Croatan – Hayden 0-8-0-1-0. Washington – Pippin 2-7-0-1-28.
RECEIVING: Croatan – None. Washington – Gerard 1-16; Reid 1-12.
