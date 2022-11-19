MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team has been to back-to-back regional finals and won four straight league crowns.
Can the Patriots keep those streaks going this season after losing four of five starters?
“I’m not thinking too much about that,” Mark Mansfield said as he enters his fourth season as coach. “I don’t want to jinx us. It would be nice. It is hard to do. I just want to get through nonconference, and around Christmas, I’ll start thinking about conference.”
Mansfield warned his team it could start the season 0-2 if it doesn’t fire out the gates. West begins at home Monday versus South Central and then turns around Tuesday and travels to Kinston.
South Central went 20-4 overall with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs and 10-2 to win the 3A/4A Big East Conference. Kinston went 23-3 overall with a trip to the regional final and 11-0 to capture the 2A East Central Conference.
“They are both perennial powerhouses, so we’ll have our work cut out for us,” Mansfield said.
The Patriots will face the tough nonconference slate without their two best players from last season.
Jaxon Ellingsworth led the team in scoring (21.9), rebounding (10.4) and blocked shots (1.7) and paced a team that set a school record for wins at 26-5. West went 9-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The 6-8 center went on to capture the MVP at the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game with 29 points and 18 rebounds. He is now playing at East Carolina.
Rob Cummings was last seen playing the game of his life in the 3A east regional final, going for 31 points on 64% shooting (13-for-21) and adding eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and only one turnover in the 74-70 loss to Southern Durham. He led the team in assists (4.7) from his point guard position while ranking second in scoring (10.0), third in rebounding (4.7) and second in steals (1.7).
“We lost our Batman and Robin,” Mansfield said. “Jaxon and Rob, they were our go-to guys. It’s a rebuilding year a little bit. We really won’t know until we see some competition.”
The Patriots also lost Shane Graves who ranked fourth on the team in scoring (8.0), second in rebounding (5.3) and second in blocks (0.9), as well as their best defensive player in Jamarion Montford who led the team in steals (2.0) while ranking fifth in scoring (5.1), fourth in rebounding (3.8) and fourth in assists (2.0).
The cupboard, however, is hardly bare.
Dylan McBride returns for a third varsity season. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals as a junior.
“It’s really nice to have a third-year guy at point guard,” Mansfield said. “Of course, he shoots it so well, I’d like it if he didn’t have to handle the ball as much, but we’ll see how that goes.”
Worth Stack set career highs in each of last season’s final two games, going for nine points in the 51-44 regional semifinal win over Northwood and 11 points in the regional final. He proved efficient in those games and throughout the playoffs, shooting 68% while averaging 7.2 points in five contests. He averaged 4.2 points in the regular season.
“I joked with him that he was going out there and freelancing, and when he followed the game plan, he got much better because he was in the game longer,” Mansfield said. “It’s hard when you’re a junior. You’re trying too hard to prove yourself. He has a real knack for finding the ball and getting rebounds.”
Stack, at 6-3, joins a quartet of players between 6-3 and 6-4, including Jaylen Hewitt, Jaxon Whitaker and Cason Collins.
The talented Hewitt joins Adam Cummings, Xavier Jones, and Justice Dade’El as players joining the team after leading the football squad to a conference championship.
West will vie for its fifth consecutive league championship in a more competitive Coastal Conference. Swansboro was the runner-up at 8-2, and though it lost leading scorer Gerren Jones (19.1 points), it brings back the rest of the roster. Third-place White Oak (7-3) lost leading scorer Andrew Navarro (15.7) but brings back its next three highest leading scorers. Richlands (4-6) sees its top six scorers return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.