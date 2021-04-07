OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team finally gave up a goal, but not a win, on Monday.
The Cougars’ (6-0) perfect run through the season was left unblemished after a meeting with East Carteret (3-3-1), but one coach left the field happy and the other disappointed.
The happy one was East’s Antonio Diaz.
His Mariners pushed the No. 13-ranked team in 2A to a 1-1 tie in the second half of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference clash, handing the Cougars their first goal allowed and holding them to the tightest finish of the season.
The discrepancy between the two teams is notable, not just in overall record but in rankings. MaxPreps.com has Croatan ranked No. 53 in the state across all classifications, while East is ranked No. 213. In their own classifications, though, Croatan is ranked No. 13 (2A) and East No. 26 (1A).
Diaz, requesting to be quoted, expressed thanks to this reporter for a column in the Sunday paper expressing doubt that another Coastal 8 team would come close to challenging the Cougars this season.
“I want to say thank you for being our motivator,” Diaz said. “I keep copies of the paper because sometimes players need extra motivation. They got it when they read that.”
Slater, on the other hand, was disappointed with what he saw on the field – missed opportunities and sloppy play, stemming from what he believed was a vacation hiccup.
“We’re on spring break, and it showed,” he said. “We trained pretty well on Thursday and Friday, so to come out here and play like this, it’s pretty bad. I don’t like playing meaningful games over spring break. The kids are out of routine, they’re not in school, and they’re out at the beach.”
Croatan got on the board first with a goal from Kelsey McAloon early in the first half. The 1-0 lead hung stagnant for 30 minutes until East’s Caroline Harrison scored. It was her first goal of the season, as well as Croatan’s first allowed.
“We were definitely motivated after that,” Slater said. “East Carteret did very well. They came in with a plan and stuck to it. They made life difficult for us.”
Just a few minutes after Harrison’s goal came another for Croatan, this time off the foot of Cora Taylor. Haley Cousins made it a two-goal game with just a handful of minutes left on the clock.
“I leave the field very happy with my team because they have shown resilience,” Diaz said. “This is still a team in the making. We only have one senior and a lot of first-year players. We saw some good things against Southwest Onslow, then we beat West Carteret, and we were tied late with a very good Croatan team. We’re coming together.”
East was also missing two key players in the second half, Kenliana Dixon after a head-on collision early in the second half and CeCe Johnson after a leg injury.
“With those two players in the second half, who knows what happens,” Diaz noted.
East will play at Pender (0-6) tonight (Wednesday).
Croatan will have the rest of the week off and play at Southwest Onslow (2-2-2) on Monday.
