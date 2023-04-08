NEWPORT — West Carteret put a stop to one of the longest winning streaks in the county on Tuesday.
The boys tennis team defeated Croatan 5-4 at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport to take control of the 3A Coastal Conference and hand the Cougars their first league loss in 60 games.
With the win, West improved to 6-0 in the conference and 10-0 overall. Croatan slipped to 6-1 in league play and 12-1 overall.
Both teams have absolutely dominated the rest of the conference with multiple shutout sets and matches. There were no zeroes recorded in the set results between them, however.
Two singles matchups needed a tiebreaker set, and the remaining four all had a 6-4 set or a seven-point tiebreak. Two of three doubles matchups were decided by three points or less.
West’s Adam Cummings at No. 1 singles defeated Ty Nickson 6-3, 7-1 with the last set being a tiebreak after a 7-6 finish initially. Moksh Thakore at No. 2 defeated Croatan’s Lane Hartman 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 3, the Cougars’ Jack Balog defeated Tanner Hahn 6-2, 6-4, and at No. 4, West’s Slate Taber won the first tiebreaker set with a 7-5, 4-6, 12-10 victory over Ian Balog.
Croatan’s Ryan Dweikat at No. 5 beat Worth Stack 7-5, 1-6, 10-8, and Jack Melton at No. 6 defeated the Patriots’ Peter Huynh 6-4, 6-2.
The only doubles matchup decided by more than three points came at No. 1, where West’s Cummings and Thakore downed Ian Balog and Nickson 8-1.
The Patriots got their fifth, crucial point at No. 2 where Stack and Taber teamed up for an 8-5 win over Hartman and Melton. Both teams used at least one non-singles starter at No. 3, with Croatan’s Eugene Wilson and Jack Balog beating Nash Taylor and Hahn 9-7.
The two teams will face off again on April 19 in the same location.
Both teams will take next week off for spring break. West will host Swansboro on Tuesday, April 18, while Croatan will travel to Dixon on the same day.
------------------
Both teams also defeated East Carteret during the week, West with a 9-0 shutout on Wednesday and Croatan with an 8-1 win on Thursday.
In the West win, Hahn at No. 3 defeated his opponent 6-0, 6-0, while Taylor at No. 6 beat his 6-0, 6-2. Cummings won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Thakore won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, Taber won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4 and Stack won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 5.
Croatan went 5-1 in singles play versus the Mariners. Nickson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Hartman won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, Ian Balog won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3, Melton won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 and Wilson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.
East’s lone win in singles came from Charlie Morris at No. 4 with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Dweikat.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 5, Croatan 4
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Ty Nickson (C), 6-3, (7-6) 7-1.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Lane Hartman (C), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Tanner Hahn (WC), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 4: Slate Taber (WC) def. Ian Balog (C), 7-5, 4-6 (12-10).
No. 5: Ryan Dweikat (C) def. Worth Stack (WC), 7-5, 1-6 (10-8).
No. 6: Jack Melton (C) def. Peter Huynh (WC), 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Thakore (WC) def. Nickson/I. Balog (C), 8-1.
No. 2: Stack/Taber (WC) def. Hartman/Melton (C), 8-5.
No. 3: Eugene Wilson/J. Balog (C) def. Nash Taylor/Hahn (WC), 9-7.
