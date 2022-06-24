MOREHEAD CITY — The myocardial infarction Marlins were at it again this week.
Morehead City won consecutive games over the Peninsula Pilots in the last inning to push its winning streak to three and move to 12-2 in its last 12 games.
The Fish earned a walk-off 4-3 victory in 11 innings on Thursday and took a 5-2 win on Tuesday, bumping their mark to 14-6.
They sit in second place of the Coastal Plain League East Division standings, a half-game behind the Wilson Tobs (15-6).
Fifteen of the Marlins’ 20 games have been decided by three runs or less, 10 have been decided by two or less, and seven have been decided by a run.
Colton Becker (Morehead State) knocked an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 11th to clinch a 4-3 victory on Thursday.
It was a back-and-forth affair with both offenses struggling.
Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) tallied an RBI single in the bottom of the second for the Marlins, and Wyatt Langford (Florida) then answered for the Pilots (8-12) with a solo home run in the third.
A Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State) wild pitch allowed Peninsula to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth and it took until the bottom of the ninth for the Marlins to tie it.
Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) laced a game-tying double with two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Braeden O’Shaughnessy (Youngstown State) and force extras.
Both squads traded runs in the 10th, and Robbie Cowie (Catawba) delivered a huge scoreless top of the 11th on the bump to set up Becker’s walk-off.
Becker was 0-4 on the night but came through to score Gino D’Alessio (Quincy).
Reece Wissinger pitched two innings of relief, striking out five and giving up one run on one hit.
The Southeastern product was named Pitcher of the Week for the third week of the Coastal Plain League regular season.
Wissinger was perfectly reliable for the Marlins, making four appearances in relief, earning a 0.00 ERA and two saves.
In 4 2/3 innings, the 6-5, 200-pound righty was unblemished, giving up no runs on no hits, walking none and striking out nine.
------------------
Garrett McGowan (Pittsburgh State) smacked a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the ninth on Tuesday to break a 2-2 tie and power the Fish to a 5-2 victory.
Morehead City established a 2-0 lead in the top of the second thanks to a McGowan sacrifice fly and a Becker fielder’s choice.
Starting pitcher Jared Kollar (Rutgers) was fantastic on the mound, tossing five innings of scoreless ball and picking up seven strikeouts.
The Pilots tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh on some clutch two-out hitting, and things began to look murky for the visitors.
The Marlins had been leaving runners in scoring position all night, and after a Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) popup with runners on the corners and one away in the ninth, Morehead City seemed destined for another squandered opportunity.
McGowan had other ideas, hitting a towering moonshot over the right field wall and all but securing victory for his side.
Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville) came on for the save in the ninth and extended his scoreless inning streak to 14 2/3 innings.
The Marlins will travel to Holly Springs (12-8) on Saturday to take on the Salamanders and return to Big Rock Stadium on Sunday to host the Tri-City Chili Peppers (11-8). They will also welcome Peninsula on Tuesday.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Pilots…...001 010 000 01 - 3 5 2
Marlins...010 000 001 02 - 4 9 1
WP – Cowie
LP – Hutson
Pilots leading hitters: Povey 1-2; Ragone 1-4 (2B), 2 runs; Langford 1-4 (HR), RBI, run; Dragum 1-4, RBI; Schmack 1-5.
Marlins leading hitters: Campbell 1-2; Johnson 2-5 (2B), RBI; D’Alessio 1-4, 2 runs; Maners 2-5, run; B. Miller 1-5, RBI; Becker 1-5, RBI; Tuffy 1-5.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins..…....020 000 003 - 5 9 0
Pilots…........000 001 100 - 2 6 1
WP – Hickey
LP – Bigelow
S – Garza
Marlins leading hitters: Z. Miller 3-4; Powell 1-2 (2B); Maners 1-3, run; D’Alessio 1-3, run; McGowan 1-4 (HR), 4 RBI, run; B. Miller 1-4, run; Tuffy 1-5, run.
Pilots leading hitters: Ragone 2-3, RBI; Reifsnider 1-3 (2B), run; Langford 1-3; Sparber 1-4, run; Schmack 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.