NEWPORT — Gramercy Christian School turned its “Alumni Night” into “Fred Anthony Appreciation Night.”
The longtime coach has decided to hang up his whistle after more than 20 years at the Newport private Christian school.
“I think I’m done for good,” he said. “It was a blessing. God blessed me to be here and start something from the ground up.”
Anthony went 866-193 coaching girls basketball, volleyball and boys basketball from 1995-2022. He won 31 regular season conference titles, 22 N.C. Carolina Christian Athletic Association (NCCAA) championships and one national championship.
“His overall winning percentage is like .820,” said Braxton Underwood, the current Gramercy athletic director and boys basketball coach. “We’re never going to see that again. To do it for that long and to have that level of success, it’s amazing. Some years they had more talent certainly, but some years they didn’t, and he found ways to win. His teams were just better prepared. That was a testament to him and the work he put in and the hours he spent on it. It was awesome at a little school like ours that he took it that seriously. It was a big deal to him.”
Anthony originally retired from the school in 2014 after serving in his roles as volleyball and girls basketball coach and athletic director. He spent most of his retirement living near Hanging Rock State Park before returning to the school in 2020 and coaching volleyball one season and girls basketball for two seasons. Anthony retired for good at the end of the last school year.
“He snuck it in on me when he told me it was going to be his last year, because you could see he’s still got it,” Underwood said. “He told me he felt like he still had a lot in the tank to do it, but it felt like the right time. He knew it was time to hang it up. I hope to be the same way.”
Gramercy planned on having an alumni night on Friday, Jan. 6. Underwood decided to use it to surprise and honor Anthony, who didn’t seem to cooperate at first. Anthony teaches physical education alongside Underwood at the school.
“I knew he wouldn’t want to do it, so I had to keep it a secret,” Underwood said. “He didn’t feel good that day, and he never misses a day of work, he’s never sick, but he said he felt terrible, so I told him to go home. I wanted to make sure he came out that night. I told him he had to see all the alumni that was coming, people I knew he would love to see. I started to sweat. I didn’t know what we were going to do if Fred didn’t show up.”
Thankfully, Anthony rebounded.
The night in the school’s gym began innocently enough, honoring the alumni, before moving on to Anthony. His phenomenal stats were presented to the crowd, a few alumni spoke about how much he meant to them, and he was given a ball inscribed with “Winningest Warrior.”
“Braxton said there were going to be a lot of kids out there who I had coached,” Anthony said. “I figured it was the alumni night. That is what I thought it was. Braxton surprised me with that one.”
Underwood knew the surprise route was the only way to go.
“It was special,” he said. “Everyone was cheering for him, which was terrible for him, because he hates the attention, but we loved it. He was taking photos with everyone, laughing. It was really cool.”
When Anthony took the job as athletic director and coach at Gramercy Christian School, there was no gym. The teams practiced in the parking lot and played only road games. Today a gym stands on the campus with championship banners covering the walls.
“The gym was like a clubhouse,” Anthony said. “The kids thought it was the greatest thing there ever was. We got them out there playing constantly, year-round, and that is how we built the program. They loved basketball and volleyball. We were able to dominate in those sports because of it. The kids were committed to it, and success breeds success.”
Beginning in 2001, both the volleyball and girls basketball teams won NCCAA titles.
The volleyball team went on to capture 12 straight NCCAA crowns and finished fourth at the National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) nationals in 2002 while producing a 248-17 mark in those dozen years.
The girls basketball team earned 10 NCCAA trophies, taking the NACA national title in 2003, and finishing in the top five at nationals four other times while producing an impressive 296-36 record during that same period.
Anthony had about five years to go from retiring from the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department in 1997 when he took the job at Gramercy. He had spent two years with Carteret County Parks and Rec and 17 years with Morehead City.
“Randy Martin was the city manager then, and when I told him I was leaving, he told me I had five years before I got a retirement check, to hold on,” he said. “I told him I couldn’t. I told him ‘I believe the Lord is leading me to do this, I can’t just hold out for the money, that wouldn’t be right.’ I would have gotten a retirement check, but then we wouldn’t have won a national championship. It’s all good. The Lord works it out.”
