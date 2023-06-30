MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins took a step toward securing a spot in the Petitt Cup Playoffs this week with a win at home over the Wilson Tobs.
That 6-2 win on Wednesday was followed by a 4-3 loss to the Tobs at Fleming Stadium on Thursday, but the Marlins didn’t need the second game to stay in the lead of the Coastal Plain League East Division.
No, as of Thursday. they were 14-7 and still held a one-game lead over the Tobs (13-8), a team to which they have lost three of four games.
The win on Wednesday was crucial for a Morehead City ball club looking to finish the first half of the season – which ends Saturday – with the best record in the East.
The leading teams in each division get a guaranteed playoff spot in August.
“That win gave us some breathing room,” Marlins coach Sam Carel said. “We talked about it before the game (on Wednesday), that the final five games, as a collective whole, are all equally important.”
The final two games in that run of five are a little kinder to the Fish, with a home doubleheader against the Tri-City Chili Peppers (11-8) slated for Friday and a visit to the Florence Flamingos (8-14) scheduled for Saturday.
The Marlins are 3-0 against those teams winning by an average of eight runs.
Still, a team that has held the best record in the CPL for each of the last three season halves is sure to get the best effort from each opponent, previous games aside.
Carel knows that might be the case, but he doesn’t prioritize one opponent over an another, instead taking the tried-and-true “one game at a time” approach.
“They may circle us on their calendar,” he said. “We circle no one on our calendar. We just do our thing.”
The Marlins certainly did that on Wednesday, setting the tone early by scoring five of their six runs and running through the batting order twice by the end of the second inning.
The Fish sticks racked up six hits in those first two innings, including a two-run homer from Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) to drive in Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston).
In the first inning alone, eight batters stepped into the box, and three crossed the plate. Mershon hit a leadoff single before scoring on Youngblood’s dinger. Braylin Marine (Newberry College) scored the third run after reaching on a single, scoring second, advancing to third on a passed ball and coming around on a base hit from Will Walsh (Nebraska).
Two runs came with seven players coming to the plate in the second. Scotty Young (Rutgers) led off with a base hit and stole second before scoring on a base hit from Mershon. Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) followed with a single to move Mershon to second, and after Mershon was tagged out on a fielder’s choice from Youngblood, scored on a single from Marine.
“We came out strong to start the game,” Carel said. “We swung it well, ran the bases. We had the homer from Youngblood, but we also had five bags by the end of the night. We like to run around a bit, for sure.”
Carel isn’t kidding. The Marlins rank first in the CPL in batting average (.270), hits (196) and doubles (34), and second in runs (144).
Mershon’s .426 average at the plate and Youngblood’s 19 runs both rank third in the league. Dan Tauken is ranked fourth in the CPL in homers with four, and his 16 RBIs rank sixth.
“We are dynamic offensively,” Carel said. “We can run the ball out of the yard, and on nights when we can’t do that, we can still take some bases and put is in a good offensive position.”
The pitching has been solid for the ball club, too. Its 3.23 ERA and 206 strikeouts both lead the league. The Marlins are fourth in saves with five, and their .238 batting average allowed ranks sixth.
“Our relief pitching has been great,” Carel said. “Our starters have also been good. That could be better, but that’s the case with every team in the league. We’re really confident in our bullpen.”
In the win over the Tobs, Sayer Collins (East Texas Baptist) started and threw four innings, striking out five and only allowing two hits and one run. He struck out three batters in the first inning and pitched a three-up, three-down inning in the second.
Jacob Kroeger (Maryville) pitched the last two innings of the game in relief, striking out six and giving up three hits and one unearned run.
If the Marlins finish on Saturday with the best record in the division, they will be in familiar territory after leading both halves of the 2022 season.
“We experienced that last year, and it’s always a good feeling,” Carel said. “It takes the pressure off the second half. We haven’t really peaked yet, which is good. There have been some games we’ve given away. We’d like to get some of those back, but that’s baseball. We’d rather be in this position than the position the other teams are in right now.”
