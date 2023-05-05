SNEADS FERRY — The rest of the 3A Coastal Conference was no match for the West Carteret boys golf team this spring.
The Patriots wrapped up their regular season and captured a Coastal championship Monday with a sixth straight victory in a league match at North Shore Golf Course in Sneads Ferry.
The team’s top four golfers turned in a combined score of 339 on the 18-hole course, winning by a whopping 41 strokes over the next best school.
Swansboro finished in second with a score of 380, Richlands was third with 381, Croatan fourth with 382, Dixon fifth with 424 and White Oak sixth with 427.
The conference teams played four 18-hole matches and two nine-hole matches, with West averaging a score of 279.2. The second-place team, Richlands, finished 36 strokes behind with a 315.2 average. Croatan’s 319.2 average was good for third place.
At North Shore, the Patriots placed four of the top seven golfers in the match. Everett Schulte shot an 81, Ryan Johnson an 84, David Garner an 87 and Caleb Conneely an 89. Davis Starlingo shot a 92 and Colin Eaton a 98.
Johnson held the best six scores average for the team this season with a 63.7. Schulte was second with a 64.7 average, Garner third with a 69.3 and Starling fourth with a 74.8.
Medalist honors at North Shore went to Croatan’s Johnathan Le with a 77. The other top four scoring Cougars were Jaden Hilliard with a 93, Quinn Butler with a 101 and Hunter Moore with a 111. Nate Boal shot a 114 and Jansen Holland a 117.
Only two Cougars played enough matches for a six-score average. Le tallied a 66 average and Hilliard a 77.8.
The top golfer in the conference this season was Richlands’ Matthew Ocson with a 59 average.
The 3A east regional match will take place Monday at Lane Tree Golf Course in Goldsboro. Those who advance to the state meet will compete at Foxfire Resort & Golf on Monday, May 15.
