GREENSBORO —Odell Benders is now a member of the North Carolina A&T State University Sports Hall of Fame.
The 1994 East Carteret grad will tell you he didn’t get there alone. He received plenty of help from his friends along the way.
“When I think about it, all of this stuff almost never happened,” he said.
Benders, who will officially be inducted in September, recently earned the honor thanks to a standout track and field career in the mid-1990s.
He captured three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships in the high jump, winning the 1996 and 1997 outdoor titles and the 1997 indoor crown. He was also the league runner-up in the 1996 and 1998 indoor championships.
Benders helped lead the Aggies to 1996 indoor and outdoor conference titles.
He received all-MEAC honors in five of his seven eligible seasons and set the school record during the 1997 season with a 7-foot, 2-inch leap.
And to think, he accomplished all of those things after almost never stepping on the field. He had to be talked into it by a friend.
“I almost didn’t run track because I didn’t think I was fast enough,” he said. “My first year at East, I didn’t even run. (Teammate) Eddie Murrell talked me into running my sophomore year. He convinced me. If I wouldn’t have tried it, who knows.”
It wouldn’t be the last time a friend would look out for him.
Benders went on to win back-to-back 2A state titles in the high jump in 1993 and 1994 with jumps of 6-10.25 and 6-6, respectively, while also shining on the football field and basketball court. He received the Mariner Award as a senior.
“I remember the first day of track practice,” he said. “Coach (Tom) Frazier had us doing different events, and I figured I could dunk, so I figured I could high jump. Jumping over the bar and falling on my back felt natural.”
Despite that natural feel, he said his early jumps were horrible.
“I was going 5-4, 5-6,” he said. “Me and (teammate) Jamie Taylor, we would run straight ahead, no curve, just jump in the air. It was bad. To go from that, to where I ended up, it’s pretty good.”
Those mid-1990’s East track and field teams were stacked with talent. The girls won the 2A state championship in 1993 and finished fourth in 1994 thanks to standout efforts from Amanda Johnson, Saundra Teel, Kathy Lockwood, and others.
The boys were fifth in the state in 1994 due to big points in jumping events with Darron Frazier winning the triple jump and Benders taking the high jump.
“We were blessed,” Benders said. “We grew up in a great era as far as sports. There was so much talent around you. It gave everyone confidence that we were as good as everybody else.”
He said he truly understood how good those East teams were once he got to college and kept running into former teammates.
“You would go to a college meet and it was a beautiful thing because there would be Amanda and Saundra at East Carolina, Kathy Lockwood at Duke, me and Darron at A&T, Marla Hyman at Western (Carolina)," he said. "We would bump into each other. It was a great time.”
Most of those athletes are members of the East Athletic Hall of Fame, including Frazier and Benders. Thanks to Frazier, the two ended up as teammates at N.C. A&T after Benders started his college career playing football at Fayetteville State.
“Darron told me to stop playing around and come over to A&T,” he said. “I thought about it, put in my paperwork and everything, and got there. I had a partial scholarship that first year, then went out and performed and the next year I had a full scholarship. I have to thank Darron for that call.”
Benders said there was a time when he didn’t think he would attend college. He had decided to join the Navy but his late father Odell Benders Sr. talked him into continuing his athletic career.
He was a fish out of water during the recruiting process. He didn’t meet SAT requirements so he didn’t have any scholarship offers on the table. When Fayetteville State came calling, he was all ears.
“I didn’t know anything about the whole recruiting process, so I decided I was going to go to whoever reached out to me,” he said. “This guy from Fayetteville State came to see me, so I’m going there.”
Recruited to play football, Benders said it didn’t even occur to him to ask if the athletic program had a track and field team. It didn’t.
“Nothing against the school, but when I got there, I thought it may not be for me,” he said. “Darron and I stayed in touch while I was trying to figure out what I was going to do. He called me and told me to transfer and I listened to him.”
He not only turned his athletic career around, but his academic life as well. After failing to meet the SAT requirements for scholarship offers while at East, just a few years later he was majoring in finance.
“The athletic part was great, but the team part was better,” he said. “There were some teammates who didn’t have any college experience, and others who had been groomed to go – their parents had been to college, so they knew what it took to be successful. I didn’t know anything about college, so a lot of the things I did I picked up on by just watching them, just their study habits. I cherish that just as much if not more than what I accomplished on the field.”
Benders is a quality manager at Wells Fargo, working for the company for 15 years in Charlotte, where he lives with his wife Rogenia, his daughter Sage and son Corry.
He was preoccupied talking to his wife one day last month as he opened the mail and was surprised to learn he had been named to the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame. He had a friend to thank for that as well.
His former Aggie teammate, and a hall of fame member, Shenan Robinson, nominated him last October while struggling with cancer and liver failure. He died in November.
“It was crazy, he died a month after he let me know he was nominating me,” Benders said. “While he was going through what he was going through, he had enough thought to think about me and nominate me, so I thank him. He was a good guy, hands down.”
Robinson was the latest of many to help Benders get to a place where he’s now a member of two hall of fames, something he says he doesn’t take for granted.
“Hey, I’m blessed,” he said. “There is no need to lie about it, I’m blessed. It feels pretty good. I didn’t think it would ever happen. I was content with being in the high school hall of fame. That was enough.”
