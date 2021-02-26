STEM — Bennie Brooks put together one of the best playoff performances in county history Thursday night in the 80-62 victory over Granville Central.
The senior forward went for 42 points to help propel East Carteret to the third round of the 1A boys basketball playoffs.
“I know he had the school record before, but he’s never had a better game, especially when you consider the competition,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “He’s never put up numbers like that versus a team like this. They were super athletic, strong, well coached. To do that on the road, in the playoffs, that is something.”
Brooks hit the 40-point mark for the third time in his career. He went for a school-record 47 last season in a 77-50 win over Southwest Onslow and scored 43 as a sophomore in a 71-69 setback to Pender.
He remained steady versus a Granville Central team that entered the contest with a 12-2 record and ranking 11th in the 1A division by MaxPreps. East was 11-0 and ranked 15th. The Panthers were the No. 1 seed in the east bracket while the Mariners were No. 8.
Brooks, who averages more than 23 points a game for the second straight year – he’s putting up 23.6 this year after averaging 25.2 last season – scored 10 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second, nine in the third and 12 in the fourth. He hit five three-pointers and also hit 7-of-7 from the foul line.
“He was on fire,” Griffee said. “They played a 1-3-1 zone and he got in a rhythm, and we were getting easy buckets. And when they went man, they couldn’t keep up with us.”
Freshman Shamel Baker went for 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Mariners turned a three-point halftime lead into a 15-point advantage heading into the final frame.
Baker went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line as East shot 17-of-24 (71 percent) as a team.
“We did a good job attacking the rim and finding people,” Griffee said.
The Panthers, conversely, went just 3-of-5 from the charity stripe.
The Mariners also shot well from beyond the arc, despite a long road trip of 182 miles to Stem, hitting nine treys. Josef Lawrence hit two with Henry Tillett and Baker sinking one apiece.
East shined defensively as well, holding Terence Harcum in check. The Appalachian State signee, who ranked 14th in state history with 2,407 career points, scored nine in the first half and put up just two in the second half.
“I’m surprised he only had 11, because usually no matter what you do, a kid like that gets his,” Griffee said. “Shutting down one of their big two was big. Once we got our legs underneath us, our press was working, and it helped us try and keep it out of their main guys’ hands and give them no easy shots.”
Jamari Mann, who has averaged 15.3 points over four varsity seasons and sports more than 1,500 career points, went off for 27 points, including 14 in the second quarter.
The Mariners continued to face superstar players Saturday when they traveled to Williamston to take on an undefeated Riverside (13-0) squad that ranks seventh in 1A. See results of that game in the Wednesday edition.
Avion Pinner leads the Knights with 20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.5 blocks. The 6-7 forward, who has been offered scholarships by East Carolina and Florida International, averaged 20.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks last year as a sophomore.
“That’s the way it’s going to be the rest of the way,” Griffee said. “But there is nothing better than playing on Saturday.”
No. 5 seed Riverside beat No. 4 seed Edenton Holmes (10-2) by an 85-69 score in the second round.
The winner of the East and Riverside matchup will advance to the regional final where it will take on the winner of Wilson Prep (4-2) and Henderson Collegiate (10-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Granville...................................11 19 13 19 - 62
East Carteret............................ 12 24 22 22 - 80
GRANVILLE (62) – Mann 27, Harcum 11, Green 11, Jordan 6, Cozart 3, Coley 2, Owens 2.
EAST CARTERET (80) – Brooks 42, Baker 16, Nelson 7, Rose 5, Lawrence 6, Tillett 3, Bernauer 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.