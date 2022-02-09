CARY — East Carteret snagged a pair of eighth-place finishes Friday at the 1A/2A regional swim meet.
Both the girls and boys edged other teams to gain their standings.
The girls scored 96 to slide in ahead of Manteo with 95, Nash Central 93 and Camden 91.
The boys scored 98 to jump ahead of Franklin Academy with 95.
Maggie Murray shined for the Mariners in the girls meet, totaling four top-five finishes. She took fifth in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke, timing in at 1 minute, 07.45 seconds in the former, and 1:08.51 in the latter.
She added another fifth-place standing in the 200 medley relay by joining Andie Migliore, Ghita Basurto-Covarrubias and Emerald Dorsey to set a 2:19.07 time.
Murray teamed with Kayla Foster, Basurto-Covarrubias and Dorsey in the 200 freestyle relay to take fourth in 1:57.52.
Dorsey took 12th in the 50 freestyle in 28.76 and 14th in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.16.
Basurto-Covarrubias was 15th in the 1:07.68.
Chase Diller, Liam Harding, Wyatt Nowacek and Trace Fernandez teamed up to earn a pair of top-five finishes in the boys meet. They placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.80 and claimed fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.16.
Fernandez added two top-10 placings, taking eighth in the 100 freestyle in 55.61 and finishing 10th in the 50 freestyle in 24.49.
Harding touched the wall in 57.89 to finish ninth in the 100 freestyle.
Diller took ninth in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.40.
