PINEY GREEN — Croatan’s Matthew McCray pitched a perfect game against White Oak on Friday to help the Cougars in a 10-0 win.
McCray tossed six innings with no hits or runs allowed, striking out 13 batters and sitting down 11 straight to end the game. The submariner pitcher also hit 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
The Cougars (11-7-1 overall) wrapped up the win early, satisfying the 10-run mercy rule in six innings. Liam McFadden and Weston Thomas each had two hits, and McFadden also scored two runs.
McFadden and Nathan Michalowicz each had a triple, and Chase Byrd hit a two-RBI double. Jair Marquez Munoz and Byrd each scored two runs.
The Cougars are set up for a 3A Coastal Conference showdown with West Carteret on Thursday in Morehead City. Croatan came into the week with a 7-1 league record, just a half-game behind the Patriots at 8-0.
West won the first game in Ocean 10-3 on April 12. The Patriots (14-6 overall) are ranked No. 8 in the 3A east region by the N.C. High School Athletic Association RPI ratings. Croatan is ranked No. 23.
The Cougars are scheduled to end their regular season on Friday at New Bern (8-14). The 3A state playoffs will seed the tournament on Monday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan……....031 105 - 10 10 0
White Oak.....000 000 - 0 0 0
WP – McCray
LP – White
Croatan leading hitters: McFadden 2-3 (3B), 3 runs; Thomas 2-3, RBI; Bellamy 1-4, RBI, run; Byrd 1-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Hoy 1-4, RBI, run; McCray 1-4, RBI; Michalowicz 1-4 (3B), run; Munoz 1-1, 2 runs.
White Oak leading hitters: None.
