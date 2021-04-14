ATLANTA — Cooper Webb didn’t have the easiest of days on Saturday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
A fifth-place finish in his heat race raised a few eyebrows for the county native as the start was going to be so critical on the slippery, damp racetrack in round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, like he has done so many times this year, then optimized his positioning on the start and was rewarded with a second-place spot.
He wasn’t happy with his riding, but it still ended up being a good event on paper since his championship rival Ken Roczen went down in the first corner.
Webb coasted in a third-place finish to extend his championship lead.
“We’ll leave happy, but I wasn’t pumped for that ride,” he said. “I got a good start like I needed and I was in a really good situation. (Aaron Plessinger) was really riding well out front and he made that mistake.”
The 450 main event took off with Plessinger leading the race and Webb in second. Chase Sexton ran in third place with Eli Tomac in fourth.
A lap in, a collision between Vince Friese and Max Anstie occurred, and with 13 minutes remaining, Ken Roczen had moved up to ninth place. Sexton started to turn on the heat on Webb, making progress on the KTM rider.
Sexton made the pass on Webb and quickly put a gap in between himself and Webb. With seven minutes remaining, Plessinger slipped out over a hump and lost his first-place position. Then Tomac made the pass on Webb and set his eyes on Sexton.
“I just didn’t execute,” Webb said. “Those guys got around me and kind of pulled away, so definitely not the best race. The track changed so much today. It’s nice that it wasn’t a mud race, but it’s gnarly right now. … To gain points is always good on your bad days.”
The battle became extremely close as Tomac made ground on Sexton. Cade Clason got in the way of Sexton, not letting the leader make the pass, and Tomac got around and won the race.
Roczen got off to a bad start outside the top 15 and was never able to make it further forward than ninth.
Webb entered the race with a 15-point lead over Roczen and now leads by 22 points. He holds a 36-point lead over Tomac with four rounds to go.
