EMERALD ISLE — The second annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, in the Bogue Banks town.
The fledgling tournament will fill a void of canceled events in the town due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to raising funds for scholarships while helping two high schoolers pursue an education in marine science.
“This is something we’ve been working on for about four years now, and last year was our first chance to launch it,” town commissioner Mark Taylor said. “We actually raised $6,000 for the scholarships alone from last year’s tournament, which was a great start. We’re hoping to do the same thing this year.”
Last year’s tournament yielded funds for two $3,000 scholarships for area high school students looking to pursue an education in any sector of marine science, from boat-building to marine biology. Recipients last year were William Rueh of Croatan and Bailey Inga of Swansboro.
“It was amazing to see the kids applying last year,” Taylor said. “It was a hard pick to pick two. They were all bright students who wanted to work in this industry and help their communities.”
For this year’s tournament, scholarship applicants are permitted from Swansboro, Croatan, West Carteret and East Carteret.
Future funds raised from the tournament will also go to navigational dredging of the waters around the town, which has historically been funded through general tax revenue.
As for the tournament itself, there will be three divisions – King Mackerel, Spanish Mackerel and Surf. Fish permitted in the Surf division are Spanish mackerel, bluefish, flounder and speckled trout.
Based on a field of 50 boats – there were just over two dozen last year – the first prize for the King Mackerel division is $2,850 and for the Spanish Mackerel division, $1,200. The Surf division prize of $650 is fixed.
Surf division entrants, who receive a one-day pass for driving on the beach, must fish on the sand of Bogue Banks.
“We wanted to have a boat portion for the tournament, but we also wanted to give anyone the opportunity to fish,” Taylor said. “For $50, you can go have a fun day fishing on the beach and have a chance to win $650. All you need is a fishing rod.”
There will also be Lady Angler, Junior Angler and Senior Angler prizes of $500 given out.
The tournament will begin its schedule Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a virtual auction on Facebook Live. A virtual captains meeting will follow on Friday, Sept. 18. Lines go in the water at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Weigh-ins will take place at the town public boat ramp, with scales open to anglers at 1 p.m. Chapel by the Sea will offer hot dogs and hamburgers starting at 11 a.m. and located by the weigh-in tent. The awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m.
Last year, Team Bear Cat won the King Mackerel category with a 19-pound, 11-ounce fish reeled in by Catherine Page. Julie Parker of Xcessive Risk won the Spanish division with a 7-pound, 4-ounce fish and Larry Dalton won the Surf division with a 2-pound, 9-ounce catch.
