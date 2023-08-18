MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team started the season with a busy week, going 2-1 in contests versus New Bern, J.H. Rose and East Carteret.
Ironically, the loss to the Rampants may have been the most impressive outing of the week.
After dropping the first set 25-15, the Patriots went toe to toe with the perennial power, winning the second set 25-22 before falling 25-23, 25-21 in the final two sets.
“We played really, really well last night,” coach Michael Turner said on Thursday after watching his squad sweep East. “That was one of the first times I remember having a chance to win every set – except for the first set – versus them. They came in and threw it on us in set one, but after that, we were right there and took a set off them.”
Turner, now in his 16th season, said it’s probably the best his team has ever played against J.H. Rose. Last year, the Rampants swept West in two matchups, never giving up more than 17 points in a set.
J.H. Rose (2-0) has gone 65-9 over the past three seasons, earning a state runner-up finish and two regional runner-up spots.
“I was so impressed with our pace of play,” Turner said. “They played faster than us, and we adapted and ended up playing as fast as them. We played fast again tonight and got better as the night went on. The interesting thing about this group, they keep getting better. It bodes well.”
The Patriots (2-1) had little trouble with the Mariners (0-2), taking the match 25-13, 25-10, 25-7.
They ran their winning streak to 18 games versus East. Fifteen of those victories have come in straight sets. East last beat West on Aug. 14, 2012.
Christina Schrader-Creech was on the right side of that streak as an assistant coach at West for two years, but saw it from the other bench as East’s coach on Thursday.
“It was definitely different being on this side of the county rivalry,” she said. “It is interesting to see the psychological dynamic from a different perspective. I think the kids have bought into it. It’s hard to know what to say. We came out and were intimidated from the start. I know we’re better than that, so that’s disappointing.”
The Mariners’ play was particularly disheartening after their performance in their opener, a four-set loss to Dixon (1-2). After falling 25-13 in the first set, East rebounded to take the next set 25-23 and dropped a 25-22 set before losing 25-16 in the fourth.
“We got smoked in the first set, but we came back and rallied,” Schrader-Creech said. “We had great coverage, showed some wonderful fundamentals, but we just couldn’t put it away. Dixon was really good, but we were right there with them. I was hoping we’d show some of that tonight.”
West began its week with a one-sided victory over New Bern (0-2), taking it 25-10, 25-14, 25-19.
Rachel Chambers shined with eight kills and four blocks. Sophie Bates put together a fine all-around game, going for four kills, three aces and seven digs. Anderson Day had seven aces and 11 assists.
Mary Beth Garrison posted five blocks, followed by Liza Howard with three.
Chloe Lewis registered 17 digs, and Riley Williams had seven assists. Hubbard Stack, Marian Grey Jenkins, Zoe Baily, and Sadie Pruitt each tallied four digs.
On Tuesday, West will travel to Jacksonville (3-0) while East will host Havelock (0-2).
