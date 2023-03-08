HAVELOCK — After four games, the West Carteret softball team is certainly no stranger to close shaves.
The Patriots captured a 2-1 victory over Havelock on Tuesday, the third game this season decided by a single run. They fell at Washington 1-0 on Friday and lost to the Rams 4-3 in the season opener on Feb. 27.
“We’re going to have a lot of games like this one,” West coach John Barnes said. “Every game is going to be a battle. The competition is real. Things have certainly changed in eastern North Carolina softball, but it’s fun.”
In the grudge win over Havelock (2-1), the Patriots (2-2) took control of the game in the fifth inning with a two-RBI triple from Makenzie Burroughs to score Ella Grace Rodriguez and Makenzie Asby.
Burroughs finished the night with three hits. Hydee Kugler also had a hit, a triple, and Emily Grace Phelps rapped a single. The five hits against the Rams are the most for West in three of its last four games.
“We’ve had some trouble getting hits, but we stuck with our gameplan and kept our lineup,” Barnes said. “(Burroughs) got a big hit, and, sometimes that’s all you need. In games like this, you’re always a hit away.”
The game came down to a wild bottom of the seventh inning that gave every fan in attendance their money’s worth.
West pitcher Caitlin Dumarce pitched a stellar game, but she was facing an uphill battle in the frame with loaded bases and two outs on the board.
With the pressure on, she walked the next batter, Andria Krupey, to score one runner and make it a 2-1 game. Tensions were high as one Havelock fan had to ejected from the ballpark.
Then Rams pitcher Elana Krupey stepped up and grounded out to West first baseman Zoe Sabourin to end the suspense.
Dumarce ended the game with 12 strikeouts and only allowed two hits and the one earned run.
“She doesn’t buckle,” Barnes said. “Cold as a cucumber. She was the same against Washington. Havelock has a ton of hitters, but she held it down.”
Havelock only registered two hits, one apiece from Krupey and Mackenzie Kramer. Krupey also pitched a solid game with 11 strikeouts and five hits allowed.
“A lot of these girls play each other in the offseason, and they are very competitive,” Havelock coach Anna Spear said. “Right now at this point in the season, it’s all about getting better ever pitch, every game. We left some runs on the base. I’d like to see us clean that up.”
West will play Pamlico County (2-0) at home on Wednesday next week and host East Carteret (1-2) two days later on Friday.
Havelock will travel to White Oak (2-1) on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret....................000 020 0 - 2 5 0
Havelock.......................,000 000 1 - 1 2 0
WP – Dumarce
LP – E. Krupey
West Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 3-3 (3B), 2 RBIs; Kugler 1-4 (3B); Phelps 1-3.
Havelock leading hitters: E. Krupey 1-3; Kramer 1-2.
