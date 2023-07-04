OCEAN — So far this summer, Croatan has been seeing good numbers from its football workouts and a level of chemistry that has head coach Andrew Gurley excited.
The team took part in an Fellowship of Christian Athletes team camp at University of Mount Olive in June, where Gurley said he saw a genuine level of support and camaraderie from the 30 players who attended.
“We had a great time,” he said. “It was a 7-on-7 event, but it was much that than. I thought our team got much closer together. That’s what you’re looking for in the summer, that level of bonding. When someone made a great play on the field, everyone was happy to see it. Love to see that.”
The Cougars are, at their core, a power-running team, so a 7-on-7 event doesn’t reflect their ability as well as live play, but there were still strategic benefits to their participation.
“It’s a lot of introducing coverages, getting our guys to communicate on defense,” Gurley said. “Working that side of the ball in that kind of scenario is key.”
The Cougars have been averaging numbers in the mid-50s during their workout sessions. To make the schedule easier on the players with summer jobs, the program is offering two sessions per day this year. One takes place in the morning at 7:30 a.m. and another in the afternoon at 3 p.m.
“We’re trying to give them a couple of options this year,” Gurley said. “We have a lot of guys who are working and going out of town.”
July is even harder to find a consistent schedule with the two state-mandated dead period weeks leaving two more separated weeks before the official start of the season on July 31.
“We thought about not worrying about that week to make it easier on everyone’s schedules, but the more I looked at it, the more I thought we needed to practice. I know we’ll have some guys doing other things, but that’s OK. That’s part of summer. When we get back (the week of July 24), it’s full go.”
The team will host a kids camp on Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14, with kids ranging from third to eighth grade coming to the school for positional training from the high schoolers.
“It’s fun to get those guys in, and our guys will be out there letting them run through different positions,” said Gurley. “Everyone will get to try every position. We might do some 7-on-7, too, get them to compete and have a little fun.”
