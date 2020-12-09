MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season Tuesday with a three-game sweep of Swansboro.
The Patriots eased by the Pirates 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 to move to 6-1 and remain tied for first in the 3A Coastal Conference. Jacksonville (6-1) defeated West in five sets on Dec. 3 to split the season series.
“I wasn’t really worried about us bouncing back from that loss,” West coach Michael Turner said. “We had a really good practice yesterday, and that helps you set your week.”
The sets versus Swansboro followed similar patterns with competitive starts turning into one-sided affairs thanks to production from the service line.
Trailing 5-1 in the first set, West ripped off six straight points with Emma Nicholson serving five in a row. A Swansboro point broke the run before the Patriots rattled off eight in a row with Maddie Mansfield serving on seven and registering three aces.
“We had command of the serve,” Turner said. “I think we had three service errors in three sets. We’re serving just over 90 percent on the season, and that is pretty solid.”
The teams split the next 20 points at 10-10 to give West the 25-17 win after it took a 15-7 advantage. Megan Kenon had three kills and a block in the set, while Olivia McNair and Courtney Tyndall tallied two kills apiece.
West held a 9-7 lead in the second set when it scored seven in a row thanks to six points from Grayson Edwards from behind the service line, including an ace.
The Patriots later held a 16-9 advantage when they went on a 5-0 run with Tyndall serving on four and posting an ace. Swansboro outscored the home team by a 5-4 score down the stretch to make it a 25-14 final.
“Our inability to pass consistently and a lack of communication, those killed us,” Pirates coach Kim Miller said. “When we did those things, we were able to play with them, but we didn’t do them that often, so that is disappointing.”
Swansboro fell to 2-5 on the season with the loss.
After taking an 8-2 lead in the third set, West scored five in a row thanks to back-to-back aces from Mansfield. Another five-point run later in the match gave the Morehead City squad a 17-8 lead with Kasey McCoury serving an ace, Tyndall producing three kills and Cayman Montgomery adding a kill.
The Patriots outscored Swansboro 8-6 down the stretch to make it 25-14.
“I thought we played really well,” Turner said. “I thought we had a lot of people do a lot of good things. It was good to see.”
West will remain at home for its next matches, Thursday against White Oak and Tuesday versus Havelock.
Swansboro will be at home against Jacksonville on Thursday and at White Oak on Tuesday.
