OCEAN — Croatan senior Ella Stroehmann didn’t know what kind of college volleyball future awaited her when she underwent ankle reconstruction surgery this spring.
The standout middle hitter had received around a dozen offers to play, but her best choice presented itself the day before the surgery when University of North Carolina Asheville head coach Amber Haver called.
One phone call conversation later, Stroehmann was verbally committed to play at the Division I school.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “I was planning on going to William Peace, but this opportunity popped up at the last minute. I love the mountains, and I really wanted to attend a school in the UNC system.”
Stroehmann has hopes of attending medical school for her post-graduate studies, a process that will be made much easier by attending a UNC school for her undergraduate degree.
Her 3.9 GPA gave her the opportunity to earn an academic scholarship to a Division III program, but when Haver took over the head coaching position at Asheville, Stroehmann got the chance to play the sport at the highest level for a program looking to hit the reset button under a new head coach.
“When this opportunity came up, I was ecstatic for her,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “This was meant for her. I think she’ll do any and everything it takes to be successful.”
Stroehmann is the second Croatan spiker in two years to sign on for a Division I program. Last year, M.J. Klaumann signed on to play middle hitter at University of South Carolina Upstate.
Bach coached Stroehmann on the Croatan varsity squad for the last three seasons, in which the Cougars went a combined 51-13 (.797) and won three straight conference championships. The program reached the third round of the 3A state playoffs last fall.
“I absolutely loved playing for Croatan and coach Bach,” Stroehmann said. “One of the biggest things I took away from this past season was the emphasis we placed on family and what it meant to play for each other and not just for ourselves.”
An emotional moment between coach and team turned around a 2-4 start to the schedule and spurred a 15-1 run to end the regular season.
Stroehmann was a key piece of that run, excelling at middle hitter but also providing a positive example as a team leader.
“She’s definitely one of those players, you see her walk into the gym and she intimidates other girls on other teams,” Bach said. “She’s a front-row player. But she was also someone who, even early in her career, could be counted on as a leader. She was coachable, she never hesitated to ask how she could improve, and she listened when you gave her feedback.”
After her senior season at Croatan ended, Stroehmann sprained her ankle during a club volleyball practice in February, which led to the surgery. Stroehmann has been walking without support for two weeks, nearly ready to get back to practice mode.
“It has definitely been a challenge,” she said. “It has taught me the importance of resilience, something volleyball had already instilled in me.”
She will join a Bulldogs program that finished last season 4-22 overall and 1-15 in the Big South Conference. In the classroom, Stroehmann will look to major in Health and Wellness.
