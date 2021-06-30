GIBSONVILLE — The West Carteret wrestling team placed fourth overall at the 3A state tournament on Saturday and put two grapplers on the podium.
Senior River Carroll captured his second straight state championship with a win at 170 pounds, while 138-pound senior Jacob Bennett placed second.
The Patriots brought five with them to Eastern Guilford for the tournament, fresh off its third-place finish in the eastern regional tournament. They scored 52 points, not far off champion Central Cabarrus’ score of 71.5.
West has come close to winning a title in various capacities late this season, but it isn’t hanging its head over being the top-placing team from the eastern region at the state tournament. All three of the podium teams were from the western region.
“We were so close to winning the regular season,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “We were a point and a half away from winning the conference tournament and a match or two away from winning the regional tournament. Considering we finished fourth in the state as the top-placing team from the east, it’s not bad. That’s a high note to end the season on.”
Carroll, who won a 160-pound state title at Swansboro last year, transferred to West for his senior season and didn’t disappoint with a second straight championship. He wrapped up his high school career with a sudden victory 6-4 win over Aiden McCafferty of Union Pines.
“It was a great back-and-forth match,” Smith said. “It was super tight. They just both never stopped wrestling. It was move after move after move and then out of bounds.”
It was the first overtime match of the season for Carroll who improved to 26-0 with the win. And it was only his second match of the year not decided via pin. The first also came against McCafferty (24-2) in a 7-2 decision during the regular season. McCafferty’s only two losses this year were to Carroll.
In the state tournament finals, Carroll held a 3-2 advantage late over McCafferty when the junior from Union Pines scored an escape to tie it up and push into overtime. There, Carroll took care of business with a takedown to secure the sudden victory.
Carroll pinned his way through the first three rounds. He took down Michael Forney (15-5) of Central Cabarrus in 3:05, Elijah Brown (19-3) of A.C. Reynolds in 58 seconds and Louden Peters (22-2) of Northern Guilford in 3:33.
“It’s never a given if you’re a state champ one year that you can come back and do it again,” Smith said. “It was hard fought, and River prevailed.”
Bennett also reached the finals of his weight bracket but fell in a 13-0 major decision to Crest’s unbeaten senior Rex Howard (27-0). Bennett, who finished the season 23-3, defeated three tough grapplers to reach the first-place match.
He pinned Gaige Lloyd (23-4) of Union Pines in 2:40, captured an 8-6 decision over Cuthbertson’s Grant Kahlenberg and won an 8-1 decision over Dominick Molinari (23-2) of Southern Alamance.
“He had a tough road, and he strung together three outstanding performances,” Smith said. “They were all exciting matches. He got into the finals, and the match kind of got away from him a little bit. He deserved to be there, though. He has nothing to be ashamed about.”
Bennett and Carroll both reached the state tournament after winning regional titles.
Christian Mezzaroba (18-6) at 132 pounds, Josh Henderson (20-4) at 195 and Joshua Knipe (14-4) at 220 also wrestled in the tournament after placing in regionals. Only Knipe, a junior, returns next season.
The Patriots finished 11-6 overall during a season hampered by COVID-19 protocols.
“It was a weird year, but it was weird for everyone,” Smith said. “Hopefully it’ll be normal next year and we’ll be able to do what we normally do in the offseason. We’ll have a young team, but we’ll have good pieces to build around on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.