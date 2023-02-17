If there’s one thing I hate about high school basketball, it’s “stall ball.”
Hoops fans at an Oklahoman high school game between Weatherford and Anadarko this week certainly felt the same. Weatherford won the game 4-2 after Anadarko decided to hold the ball without a shot for most of the game.
According to a report from the New York Times – yes, this random high school game from a flyover state has reached national infamy – the Anadarko Warriors grabbed the first rebound of the game and spent much of the rest of the game passing the ball back and forth in the backcourt.
I took a look at the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) video from the game, and it was, indeed, brutal. Fans booed, the announcer for the game was stuck repeating name after name after name as the ball changed hands over and over without a shot.
The whole fiasco bit Anadarko in the butt, however, when it missed a last-second three-point attempt and lost 4-2.
The news stories that have followed have reignited the debate over having a shot clock in high school basketball. The NFHS banned its use in prep games until 2021. Now, 17 states and the District of Columbia use them in some or all high school games.
Oklahoma rejected the idea in its state winter meeting, as did the N.C. High School Athletic Association during its winter meeting in November. A High School OT report said in November that the state association declined to send the proposal to a vote.
An “unfair burden on members schools” was the main reason provided, namely the cost of between $3,000 and $4,000 for each school to purchase a shot clock and then train a clock operator.
The same report showed a lack of unanimous support from member schools in a survey conducted by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) that showed less than 25 percent of coaches opposed the adoption of the shot clock.
The NCBCA had submitted a proposal for schools to phase in the shot clock over a three-year period. It would be voluntary for teams and tournaments for the first two years before becoming mandatory in year three.
There are certainly positives and negatives to having a shot clock. The positives are easy. Fans no longer have to sit through a painfully long last few minutes of a close game as one team decides to pass the ball around and forego a look at the basket.
In the same vein, coaches won’t be tempted to hold the ball. Personally, I have seen at least a handful of “stall ball” moments in county hoops games. Never once has it worked out in favor of the county team. The momentum has always slipped away and the team that has tried to hold it has always lost, same as it did for Anadarko.
The negatives for a shot clock are just as palpable. The cost factor is real, but not prohibitive, certainly not for our programs which utilize well-funded booster programs.
The real issue will come with training. There is little impact on a game outside of players, coaches and officials, but scoreboard operators can certainly cause interruptions and create havoc with human errors and misjudgments.
Sometimes the game clock doesn’t start when it should, which matters a lot when there are seconds left in the game, or points aren’t added to a score as they should. I’ve seen both things happen this season.
Throw a shot clock in the mix, and there is bound to be confusion and anger over human errors. It is unavoidable, especially early on as shot clock operators learn to adjust. It’s for that reason alone former NCHSAA Associate Commissioner Mark Dreibelbis said in a 2020 Zoom call with officials from the Triad Basketball Officials Association that the institution of a shot clock was the “last thing” he would want to happen under his watch.
Expensive and mistake-prone, a shot clock at the high school level is something that will eventually happen in this state, but not anytime soon. As long as we can avoid games like the one in Oklahoma, that’s probably OK.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
