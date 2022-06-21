If you want to see why the Marlins have been on a tear of late, a trip to the Coastal Plain League stat page will show you the reasons why.
Pitching has been the key.
Morehead City, winners of 10 of its last 12, ranks first in the 14-team CPL in ERA (2.42), opponents’ batting average (.172) and saves (seven) while ranking second in strikeouts (215).
Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin) is seventh in the league with a 1.35 ERA.
Four Marlins rank in the top seven in strikeouts.
Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville) is second with 27, followed by Wehrle in fourth with 25, Reece Wissinger (Southeastern) in sixth with 22, and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) in seventh with 21.
The offense hasn’t been any slouch either.
The Marlins rank sixth in both doubles (28) and on-base percentage (.361) while tying for second in sacrifice flies (nine).
Ben Watson (Elizabethtown) and Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) are at the top of the lineup for a reason.
Watson leads the CPL in average (.414), is tied for first in doubles (eight), second in on-base percentage (.517) and third in runs (19). He’s also sixth in slugging (.571) and tied for sixth in stolen bases (seven).
Johnson is first in the CPL in runs (21), tied for 13th in RBI (11), and 16th in both average (.320) and on-base percentage (.420).
McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) has been on a roll since joining the team in the fourth game of the season.
He’s seventh in the CPL in average (.342) and third in on-base percentage (.500).
There have also been a number of defensive standouts.
First baseman Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) has five assists and no errors in 63 innings, while fellow first baseman Garrett McGowan (Pittsburgh State) has four assists with no errors in 58 innings.
Catcher Zack Miller (Catawba) has six assists and one error in 111 innings, and Tuffy has 14 assists and one error in 74 innings at second base.
Watson has 27 putouts and one error in 155 innings at centerfield, Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) has 16 putouts and one error in 100 innings in left field, and Johnson has 17 putouts and no errors in 100 innings in right field.
Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.
