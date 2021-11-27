ASHLAND, Va. — David Wallis proved to be the top receiving threat for Randolph-Macon College in a fantastic campaign for the Yellow Jackets.
The former Croatan standout led the Division III football squad with 507 yards and five touchdowns on 24 receptions.
No other RMC wide receiver produced more than 382 yards, and only one, Joey Hunt with 28, had more catches. Hunt also had five touchdown receptions. No other receiver on the team had more than two.
The Yellow Jackets finished the season 9-1 overall and ranked No. 18 in the American Football Coaches Association Coaches' Poll.
They went 5-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to tie for the top spot in league standings. Despite having just one blemish on their record, they didn’t receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Of those who ended the regular season ranked in the top 25, only three didn’t earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
RMC and Washington and Lee tied for the conference lead. The Generals handed the Yellow Jackets their lone loss of the season on Sept. 25 in a 25-24 contest.
Randolph Macon came into that game 3-0, and after the loss, rattled off six straight wins to end the season.
Wallis’ biggest games came in a 62-10 win over Catholic, a 34-31 victory over Emory & Henry and a 37-14 triumph over Hampden-Sydney in the regular season finale.
The junior caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown against Catholic, had three catches for 160 yards and a touchdown versus Emory & Henry, and posted three catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns against Hampden-Sydney.
Wallis was a Swiss Army knife of a player at Croatan but did most of his damage at running back in his senior season, totaling 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns on 134 carries.
He was also the team’s punter, field-goal kicker, one of two primary return options and one of three players to line up at quarterback. He also occasionally lined up in the slot and played some defense.
Wallis had a litany of special moments during the season, including the program’s first-ever walk-off field goal in a win against Richlands. He also nailed a pivotal 22-yard overtime field goal in the first-round playoff game.
The Cougars finished 6-6 overall while going 5-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference for second place. They earned their first-ever home playoff game and reached the second round for just the second time in program history.
