MINNEAPOLIS — Cooper Webb’s quest to defend his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship appeared out of reach after finishing eighth in three consecutive races.
The county native was 31 points off the season leader, but he cut that deficit to 25 last weekend in the seventh round by earning his second podium spot of the year.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider grabbed his first holeshot of the season and led the first seven laps of the main event at Minneapolis. His last podium finish came in round one with a second-place finish.
“It’s nice to be back up here and back in the fight,” he said after the race. “A chance at running up front again. I have to give it up to the team. They found some good stuff this week. I’m still not where I want to be, but it was a great night. We got a holeshot, led laps and a few crashes put me into second, but I’ll take it. It’s been a rough start to the season and there’s light at the end of the tunnel, so we’ll take it.”
After averaging seventh place in the previous five races, Webb’s breakthrough finish in Minneapolis gave him his 43rd podium in the 450SX class, good for 15th all-time and two behind teammate Marvin Musquin. Musquin earned his first podium of the season with a third-place finish.
Within three corners of the race, Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton moved into second and right onto Webb’s rear fender. With Jason Anderson right on Sexton’s tail, the three quickly pulled a slight gap on the rest of the field.
In the opening minute of racing, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Eli Tomac tangled with teammate Dylan Ferrandis and set his bike down on the face of a triple jump. The minor crash dropped Tomac to last place.
With just over five minutes off the race clock in the 20-minute plus one lap main event, Sexton muscled his way around Webb and sealed the pass with a strong drive through the whoops.
But the top-three rider breakaway didn't extend its gap on the field. Instead, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart charged up from fourth place and reestablished contact as Anderson pressured Webb for second.
When Anderson and Stewart got past Webb in quick succession, Webb’s teammate Musquin had the defending champ in his sights. In another flip of the traditional script, Webb mounted a charge on Stewart, who slid out in a flat corner with just under three minutes left on the race clock.
Just when the finishing order looked settled, Sexton’s front wheel tucked and torqued the bike to a quick stop on a jump face. The bike flung Sexton into the air. The crash warped the bike’s front wheel, and the impact took Sexton out of the race in spite of trying to remount the machine.
The Monster Energy Supercross flames then signaled Anderson’s third win of the season. Webb took second place, and Musquin tallied his first podium of the season. Tomac’s speed allowed him to recover to a sixth-place finish to hold on to the championship points lead.
“I finally led some laps which felt really good,” Webb said. “I could tell Chase was faster and probably getting impatient. Once he got around me, I put in a little fight, but I wanted to try to tuck in behind him. But then Jason was close, and he got me and I kind of got pounced on by all three guys. I just tried to stay cool, calm and collected and follow. I feel like I was riding good laps behind Jason and Mookie (Stewart). I made a push behind Mookie, and he went down. Then Chase went down.”
Webb is now fifth in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season standings with 126 points. Tomac leads the way with 151, followed by Anderson with 148. Stewart is third with 131 followed by Justin Barcia with 128. Sexton is sixth with 123.
More than half of the 17-round season remains, so it’s a possibility Webb could win his second straight title, but he admitted it would take “a lot for that to happen.”
“But with that being said, just being up here is a lot of confidence, and I feel like I’m the kind of guy that once I get that confidence, I go pretty quickly to the next step,” he said. “It’s stacked this year, and there are a lot of good guys. As we’ve seen, the races have been tight. I still need to get better, but it’s never over. Just fighting to the end. Just get that first win of the season is the next step.”
Without a win at round seven, Webb is now in his longest winless streak since his maiden 450SX main event win in 2019. He won the 2021 finale, but has yet to win in the first seven rounds of 2022, meaning there are at least seven main events between wins for him.
