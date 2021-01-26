We know the dog days of summer, often referred to as the fishing doldrums, but how about winter?
Like during the dog days, there are still fish to be had, but you just have to adjust your habits to meet the winter lifestyles of what fish are around in the off-season. There are fish here and there, which I will get to later on, but the most reliable place to fish is the Cape Lookout area, particularly the big rock jetty.
The Cape Lookout Rock Jetty, built in the early 20th century, it extends some 2,500 feet off the “hook” area to stabilize the beach there. Built of granite stone, it makes great habitat nooks and crannies and food for fish year-round, and in the winter, also holds heat, providing a more hospitable environment for cold-blooded fish. Fall fishing there usually features speckled trout, although it’s been somewhat disappointing the last few years. In the winter, the jetty features black and red drum and sheepshead.
This time of year, you can fish the jetty with as fresh shrimp you can get on a small Kahle, circle or standard J-hook, using a Carolina style rig with a 1- to 2-ounce egg sinker. Right now, the black drum bite is off the hook, benefiting from the mild weather, warm water, and don’t forget recent restrictions limiting creel limit and setting a 14- to 25-inch slot limit.
There in the mix are also slot and above red drum and keeper sheepshead that have left our summer backwaters for the winter jetty.
---------------------
So where else to fish?
Fish can often be found close to shore in 4 or 5 feet of water out into the teens in depth. It’s easiest to fish the inside on the incoming tide and the ocean side on the falling tide. Just be careful, these rocks are not very forgiving to boat hulls.
Luckily, you can usually see the jetty clearly, especially around low tide, and an added advantage is that the water around the jetty is usually gin-clear. Not far from the jetty and to the east, you can work the beach surf which is a hot spot for winter redfish, slot and above. This is mostly an artificial fishery with jigs and swimming plugs and even top-water baits. Just cinch down your chest waders and be prepared to get wet.
If it’s inshore or nearshore fishing you prefer, there are other “hard” structures – the Fort Macon Rock Jetty, the Shackleford Banks Jetty, and earlier in the season, the Radio Island Jetty which can be fished from the beach or boat.
I think you get the picture.
Fish structure and you can also add the Morehead City waterfront docks to your location list of offseason structure, where the black drum bite is currently very good as well.
If it’s some panfish you want to boil in oil, don’t forget on your way back from the Lookout Jetty, stop in the Beaufort Inlet and work 40 to 50 feet of water for sea mullet, many of which have been weighing in near citation weight of 1.5 pounds. You may even find some blowfish. Fishing here is easy with the popular rig being a modified version of the speck-rig, Sam’s Gitters Rigs tipped again with fresh shrimp. The current there can be quite strong, so you may have an easier time of it fishing around the slack tide.
---------------------
These past few weeks have been slow in the local mainland side creeks, at least for me.
Over the weekend, I saw little or no bait and caught neither trout nor red drum. I did watch a couple of kayakers working the creek, and their action consisted of tangling each other’s lines and snagging the shoreline vegetation…but I saw no fish.
There are areas behind the barrier islands holding winter schools of reds and black drum if you have structure as I mentioned above, and shrimp.
If it’s BIG trout you want, there’s still the New River, not the original ancient New River. Remember bungee jumping the New River Gorge Bridge, the one that eventually runs into the Ohio River? No, the one I refer to here is the little New River that flows out of the New River Inlet. Big citation trout are caught there all year around, and fish pushing 10 pounds are pulled out there even in the so-called off season.
There are the many creeks there, but don’t forget the artificial reef. AR 398 is comprised of the rubble from the Buddy Phillips Bridge rebuild (GPS for center of AR 398: 34 39.600 N, 77 22.451 W).
Last week, I notified readers that we should be looking for shad. Well, they are starting to show already, both in the Tar River and also the Neuse River at Contentnea Creek. Can the Roanoke be far behind?
---------------------
Finally, dredging up a couple of local dredging projects, Bogue Banks Phase III is getting close. We can see pipes and equipment being staged along the beach.
Also, the dredging of the Old Ferry Channel in Cape Carteret is under way where the ferry channel and parts of Deer Creek are scheduled for dredging.
For details, check out www.protectthebeach.com.
