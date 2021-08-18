MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret will still have a week-one opponent in Ayden-Grifton thanks to some maneuvering by the coaching staff.
Flexibility will be the name of the game for teams across the state as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs and flows. For the Patriots, a week-one matchup with West Craven pivoted to Ayden-Grifton after the Eagles were forced to go into quarantine.
“We found out West Craven couldn’t play,” West Carteret coach Daniel Barrow said, “and luckily, Ayden-Grifton had a slot open where they were supposed to be on the road at James Kenan (which was quarantined).”
The Chargers were a solid program last year, finishing 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the 2A Eastern Carolina Conference. The two programs exchanged scrimmage tapes – the Patriots against Richlands and Jacksonville – and Barrow quickly spotted Ayden-Grifton’s offensive identity.
“They are extremely fast at the quarterback and running back position,” Barrow said. “Those two guys (Ashton Watkins and Mark Dillahunt) are deer. They do a lot of option reads and zone reads, stuff where you have to account for both of those guys on a play. Keeping those guys contained will be a big point of emphasis for the defense.”
The Patriots will be quick on offense as well, with Jamarion Montford at quarterback. The speedster was a wideout in the spring, but he has shown rapid improvement in the position switch during the first two weeks of the season.
“He has gotten better and better,” Barrow said. “He’s a natural athlete, and he was able to pick up the quarterback position pretty well. Having him under center does take him off the table as a receiver, but we’re comfortable with that decision.”
Despite a new signal-caller, West fans can expect to see the same spread offense with read-option and air-raid principles built into it. The Patriots returned four of their top five receivers from last year, but one, Montford, is out of the equation. That leaves Spencer Maxwell, Shane Graves and Javaris Miller as the top receiving options on Friday.
The ground game is still a mystery, or at least who will propel it. The Patriots will lean on a running back by committee approach, with Barrow looking at Josh Mason, Xavier Jones and Dalton Newman as the primary candidates to take the most snaps at the “fluid” position in week one.
“Next week, it could be different,” Barrow said. “It’s going to be a by-committee position all year probably.”
The preseason has been a successful one in Barrow’s eyes as his team has avoided the quarantine bug biting programs left and right across the state. One challenge, however, has been the heat. After playing primarily in February and March last season, August certainly seems like a downgrade.
“There’s always an acclimation period, and I think ours was a little longer than usual because of the heat,” Barrow said. “We had pretty good weather during (minicamp), and last season it was the winter, so we’re still getting used to it.”
The Patriots will be at home for week one before alternating home and away for the rest of the season. That schedule works for Barrow, who has seen his team progress at a steady pace.
“The guys are getting more comfortable in their schemes and their roles,” he said. “They’re playing with more speed and confidence. Hopefully we keep seeing that jump as we head into the regular season.”
