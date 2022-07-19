MOREHEAD CITY — The 34th annual Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament will start Wednesday at Big Rock Landing.
The captains’ meeting and registration will take place to kick things off, followed by the first day of fishing on Thursday. Anglers will be able to fish two of three days through Saturday.
Participation is expected to be high after last year’s competition pulled in 43 boats, the most for the tournament since 2014. There were 20 total billfish releases, including nine blue marlin, four white marlin and seven sailfish.
“It was a very successful tournament,” Tournament Co-Chair Neal Rowland said. “We’re hoping (this) year will go up even more.”
The tournament has had a recent resurgence with the 43 boats last year and 40 in 2021. There were only 22 boats registered in 2019, 28 in 2018 and 22 in 2017. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The tournament isn’t a release-only competition, but most anglers will be trying this week for the release category, which awards 400 for blue marlin and 150 for all other billfish species.
“We’re still trying to promote conservation,” Rowland said, “so we’re giving 400 points just for bringing a blue marlin up to the side of the boat.”
Last year, Heels & Reels captured the victory with 800 points for the release of two blue marlin to go home with $50,750 of the tournament’s $155,000 purse. The boat was captained by C.L. of Greenville and owned by Michael Ivester, who sold that boat and purchased Done Deal, recent winner of the second annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament.
Double B placed second last year with 550 points for the release of a blue marlin and a sailfish to win $30,450 in prizes.
Whitecaps placed third overall with 400 points for the release of a blue marlin and a 34.9-pound tiebreaking dolphin. The boat claimed $20,300 in prize money.
The largest blue marlin entry fees were rolled into the first-, second- and third-place release divisions.
The dolphin gamefish category went to Nick Mancini of Watertight for a 36-pounder, netting the boat $35,775 in prize money.
No blue marlin were boated in the tournament. “Band the Billfish” has long been a conservation-forward competition, sporting a 99% release rate for all years of the tournament and a 100% release rate for the last 11 years.
The tournament has been in effect since 1989, helping to release over 1,100 billfish in the process. The name “Band the Billfish” speaks to the organization's conservation efforts, and its release numbers back up that sentiment.
In conjunction with the National Marine Fisheries, the tournament employs a minimum blue marlin requirement of 110 inches or 400 pounds. In the tournament's inaugural year, Capt. Howard Basnight and crew of Wave Runner reeled in a 1,002-pounder to become the first and only boat to catch a blue marlin weighing over 1,000 pounds in the waters off Morehead City. Ironically, the fish was not eligible for the competition as it was caught after the competition had finished, but Basnight was officially honored in 2018 at the 30th annual competition.
Proceeds from “Band the Billfish” have gone to Ducks Unlimited’s Sound CARE program. Sound CARE (Conservation of Agriculture, Resources, and the Environment) is N.C. Ducks Unlimited’s premier conservation initiative, dedicated to the conservation and restoration of North Carolina wetlands and North American breeding grounds.
For more information on the tournament, visit ncdubillfish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.